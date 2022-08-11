‘I Love Lucy’ Receives Special Recognition at TCA Awards

“I Love Lucy” was a great sitcom for its time, and has still held up well throughout the years. The TCA Awards recently recognized the series in a special way.

The TV show premiered from 1951-1957, and starred Lucille Ball as the title character. Ball, along with her real-life husband at the time, Desi Arnaz, starred as a married couple in the show. Arnaz’s character Ricky Ricardo was trying to make it into show business in New York while his wife Lucy got the two into all sorts of trouble. The situations she would get into were hilarious and made the show easy and fun to watch.

The 2022 TCA Awards took place this week, and “I Love Lucy” received an award. The Heritage Award was given to “I Love Lucy.” The show is still greatly regarded as one of the best TV shows of all time.

The official TCA Twitter account announced the show’s award this past weekend. They wrote: “71 years ago, America fell in love with “I Love Lucy,”the groundbreaking sitcom that redefined comedy & continues to influence & inspire generations of fans. On Lucille Ball’s birthday, the TCA is proud to honor the landmark series with the Heritage Award. @CBS #TCAAwards #TCA22.”

71 years ago, America fell in love with "I Love Lucy,"the groundbreaking sitcom that redefined comedy & continues to influence & inspire generations of fans. On Lucille Ball's birthday, the TCA is proud to honor the landmark series with the Heritage Award. @CBS #TCAAwards #TCA22 pic.twitter.com/OWE53LtTQM — The TCA (@OfficialTCA) August 6, 2022

Fans were excited for the show’s win. One person quote-tweeted the announcement, writing: “I love this! I Love Lucy was groundbreaking. Sitcoms still use their blueprint today. And it was the beginning of syndication.”

Another fan quote-tweeted it and said: “Big regret: how few of the superb talents who made this TV landmark are still with us. On the other side of the coin, it’s hugely fitting that this happened on #LucilleBall’s birthday. #ILoveLucy.”

Past shows to receive The Heritage Award include: “The Simpsons,” “The Sopranos,” “M*A*S*H,” “All in the Family,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Friends,” and more.

Fans Remember Lucille Ball on Her Birthday

Ball’s birthday recently passed on August 6, and fans took to social media to remember her.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Remembering Lucille Ball on her birthday. She brought joy to millions and she still does. Almost every night, before turning in, my husband and I would watch an episode of I Love Lucy. I can still hear him laughing.”

Remembering Lucille Ball on her birthday. She brought joy to millions and she still does.

Almost every night, before turning in, my husband and I would watch an episode of I Love Lucy. I can still hear him laughing. pic.twitter.com/tZoXXHyYzG — HazelFlagg (@hazelflag) August 6, 2022

Another account wrote: “We are remembering the great Lucille Ball, who was born 110 years ago today. The “I Love Lucy” star was one of the most beloved TV personalities ever, and though she died in 1989, her legacy of laughter continues to entertain millions around the world.”

Fans are still loving the show, and are happy that it received The Heritage Award at the TCAs. “I Love Lucy” is available to rewatch and stream on Paramount+ and Hulu with a subscription.