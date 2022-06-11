Jane Seymour Talks Potential ‘Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman’ Reboot, Says Westerns Are ‘Coming Back’

If you are in the mood, then maybe it’s time for a reboot of the classic TV show Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman starring Jane Seymour. The show first appeared on TV in 1993 and it’s about 30 years since that time. Seymour does say in an interview that she thinks a Dr. Quinn reboot would do really well in today’s TV landscape. Seymour has an interesting comparison to make between her show and one that’s quite popular with TV viewers today.

“It’s not dated because it’s dated anyway — [like the Yellowstone spinoff 1883] is dated,” Seymour tells TV Insider. “All those wonderful westerns that are now coming back. It [Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman] was ahead of its time. I think it would do better. With the craziness going on in the world, people want to see something that is about the community that is dysfunctional and how they can wrap their heads around everything.”

Jane Seymour Of ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman’ Points Toward Issues That Are In Her Show

She goes on to say that things prevalent in today’s society are in her show. Issues that Seymour pointed toward include racism, illness, life and death, immigration and different cultures, religions, different beliefs, and gay and straight sexuality. But wait, there’s more from her. There has been some talk of a reboot for a period of time. Jane Seymour says that script creator Beth Sullivan has written one.

“They are still trying to get it made,” Seymour said. “As a series, we would take it 30 years later. So it would be at the turn of the century, which would make it more interesting where the women’s movement began. We would have that, immigration, intolerance, murder, mayhem and guns, and native people being used and abused, which is sadly going on today. We really had a go at it, but it’s sadly a never-ending cycle that makes it relevant today.”

When it comes to acting, Seymour has been around for longer than Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman was on TV. Did you know, though, that the TV show was not supposed to be made? “I was never supposed to do it. It was never even supposed to be made,” Seymour told Entertainment Weekly.

At the time, she had just gone through a painful divorce and pretty much was at a low point in life. Even those in charge of the production suggested to Seymour that it would simply be a good TV movie of the week. Well, the show became a hit between 1993-98 with 150 episodes to its name. Those are in syndication TV land these days. With the possibility of a reboot, the show could become a hit all over again with Seymour at the helm.