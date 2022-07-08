Larry Storch, ‘F Troop’ Actor Who Played Corporal Randolph Agarn, Dead at 99

Larry Storch, who starred as Corporal Randolph Agarn on the 1960s classic TV sitcom “F Troop,” has died at 99. According to a post on his official Facebook page, Storch died early Friday morning in his sleep.

Born Lawrence Samuel Storch on Jan. 8, 1923, he was raised in the Bronx. He attended DeWitt Clinton High School and found he was good at various impressions. He made his stage debut at age 17 at the Paramount Theater in New York alongside Benny Goodman and Peggy Lee.

However, he began his career in entertainment as a stand-up comedian. In addition, he was the voice actor of Phineas J. Whoopee in the cartoon “Tennessee Tuxedo” and “His Tales.”

Before his career took off, he served in World War II and worked aboard the USS Proteus, which delivered supplies to a submarine.

Later, he wrote for The Kraft Music Hall radio program. Then, a chance meeting with Phil Harris led to legendary icon Lucille Ball booking Storch to open for her husband Desi Arnaz and his orchestra at Ciro’s.

Storch was also a longtime friend of Tony Curtis, whom he met when they served together on a submarine tender in the U.S. Navy. They also appeared alongside one another in The Prince Who Was a Thief, Who Was That Lady?, 40 Pounds of Trouble, Captain Newman, M.D., Sex and the Single Girl, Wild and Wonderful, and The Great Race.

Larry Storch remembered for various roles in classic American TV

Additionally, Storch had a recurring role as a drunkard on Car 54 Where Are You? He also played a guru on Get Smart. He also played boxer Duke Farentino on “The Doris Day Show.”

As for “F Troop,” the show aired for only two seasons, from September 1965 to April 1967. After that, it lived on via syndication.

The comedy series, based in the fictional Fort Courage in the 1860s Wild West, starred Ken Berry as Captain Wilton Parmenter, Forrest Tucker as Sergeant Morgan O’Rourke, and the late Storch as his accomplice.

At the end of the show’s reign, Storch received an Emmy nomination in 1967 for his performance. He was nominated for outstanding continued performance by an actor in a leading role in a comedy series.

Off-screen, he was also a pretty good saxophone player. Beyond “F Troop,” he also had guest spots on TV shows such as “Gilligan’s Island,” “Mannix,” “Columbo,” “Phyllis,” “The Love Boat,” “CHiPs,” and, as himself, in “Married … With Children.”

He also appeared in other films, including The Great Bank Robbery, The Happy Hooker Goes to Washington, and The Silence of the Hams. The late actor also had several voiceover roles. He voiced The Joker on The “Batman/Superman Hour” in 1968. Later, he worked on cartoons like “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch” and “The Brady Kids.”

Storch was also married to actress Norma Storch from 1961 until she died in 2003.