‘Leave It to Beaver’: This Star Also Directed Popular ‘Star Trek’ Episode

In the years since the classic TV show Leave It to Beaver aired, its stars have done other work and one of them even went to outer space. Well, not really but in the world of show business, even the reality of space can be interesting. One of the show’s stars actually would go behind the camera for an episode of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Which one did this work?

If you know something about Tony Dow, who played Wally Cleaver on the TV show, then his directorial work would venture into the world of Star Trek. An episode titled Field of Fire had his touch on it. There also is another classic TV connection around how Dow got the gig. Apparently, according to the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Companion, actor Bill Mumy of Lost in Space fame pitched Dow’s name. That work would lead the Leave It to Beaver actor right to the Star Trek show’s writer-producer Ira Steven Behr.

Tony Dow of ‘Leave It to Beaver’ Fame Talks About Working On ‘Star Trek’ Show

Dow talked about working on the show in an interview for the Companion. “Ira showed me The Darkness and the Light as an example of what they wanted to accomplish in this episode,” he said. “It had the same sort of mystery feeling, with a renegade who kidnaps Kira (Nana Visitor). Ira told me that it was really the only other show of this type that they’d done. There isn’t much violence on this series, so when it does occur, it’s something to be reckoned with. My objective was to create an atmosphere of apprehension and a bit of panic about what was going on.” We get more from Heavy.

According to IMDb, the episode synopsis reads like this: “To find an apparently untraceable murderer, Ezri Dax reluctantly calls up the residual consciousness remnant of her symbiont’s past hidden psychopathic murderer host, Joran.” Dow has done other work with TV shows in his career. Generations have grown up, though, watching him in his iconic character alongside Jerry Mathers. Barbara Billingsley and Hugh Beaumont would play the parents on Leave It to Beaver. That show aired on both ABC and CBS throughout its network run.

In an interview with Fox News, Dow is asked what working on his show’s set was like. So many shows have some dark moments and stories about working on the set with other actors. He offers up some wisdom about how things went down on his show’s set. “It was great,” Dow said. “You always hear stories about all these arguments on set. We never had any of that.”