‘Leave It To Beaver’ Fans React To Tony Dow’s Cancer Diagnosis

Earlier this week, the family of Tony Dow, star of the classic TV series “Leave It To Beaver,” announced that the actor has been diagnosed with cancer.

Per TMZ, Tony’s wife Lauren did not specify what kind of cancer he suffered from. But she did ask for fans’ thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Once the news broke, many “Leave It To Beaver” fans took to social media to send their well wishes to Tony Dow. They all remembered his incredible work on the show as Wally Cleaver, older brother to Theodore “Beaver” Cleaver.

“Thoughts with Tony Dow as his family just announced that he has once again been diagnosed with cancer,” a fan on Twitter named Gene Loafoua wrote. Several people commented on the post with their prayers and thoughts.

“Wow, prayers to him. Cancer sucks,” one fan commented.

“So sorry to hear that, prayers for Tony Dow,” another person said.

Someone else wrote, “Wally & the Beav. A major part of my childhood. Praying for Mr. Dow.”

A different person reflected, “I hope he realizes that when he was acting a big brother to Beaver, he was acting a big brother to millions of other little brothers, like me.”

Oh my God, nooooo! I love Tony Dow. 🥺 — Tiffeny Luvs MJ & 3T (@MJsLoveSlave) May 6, 2022

‘Leave It To Beaver’ Star Tony Dow Suffers From Multiple Health Conditions

Before receiving his cancer diagnosis, “Leave It To Beaver” star Tony Dow also battled a severe case of pneumonia. He was hospitalized last August, remaining there for over a week before returning home. At the time, Dow and his family expressed that the pneumonia was not COVID-19 related.

But in addition to his physical struggles, the 77-year-old actor has also battled different mental health problems over the years. According to CBS Sunday Morning, Tony Dow started struggling with depression after the end of “Leave It To Beaver.” Becoming famous at a young age took its toll on Dow and caused him to resent the show and role for a while. He wanted to do other things in his life that weren’t related to Wally Cleaver.

“Anger, if it’s untreated, anger turns to depression,” Dow told CBS a few months ago. “But depression isn’t something you can say ‘Cheer up!’ about. You know, it’s a very powerful thing. And it’s had a lot of effect on my life.”

Dow’s wife, Lauren, has helped him work through the mental illness and find some peace through artwork.

“Well, I’m very proud of him for talking about it, for dealing with it, and for sharing it with others,” Lauren said of his condition. “I think the art is… the best thing for him. And he’s created some very interesting things while depressed.”

In Tony’s mind, the art combined with therapy and meditation has really helped him work through his depression. “And I’ve got it under control pretty much,” he said earlier. “You know, I think people should take the leap of faith that they can feel better.”