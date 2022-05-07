‘Leave It To Beaver’ Originally Had a Very Different Name

As far as classic TV shows go, Leave It To Beaver has been around for decades and generations have grown up with the Cleaver family. Watching Beaver, Wally, June, and Ward deal with crazy life situations brings smiles to millions. When the show first appeared on TV, would you believe that it had another name? Yes, it was not called by its well-known name.

A pilot for the show was titled It’s a Small World. That show happened to be a part of the TV anthology series Heinz Studio 57. We get more from MeTV. The show would then find its new name and become part of TV history itself. Imagine having a show like it run on the medium today and it might seem a bit far-fetched. Jerry Mathers was the Beaver and has maintained a presence over the years thanks to the show. Tony Dow was Wally, while Barbara Billingsley played June Cleaver and Hugh Beaumont was Ward Cleaver.

Tony Dow of ‘Leave It To Beaver’ Is Dealing With Health Crisis

There’s been some recent health news about Dow as he announced that he has a cancer diagnosis. Lauren Dow, Tony’s wife, revealed the news to the public. No word has been shared on the specific type of cancer that he has at this time. Here’s some more nostalgia for you to think about. The pilot show almost did not air on TV. Mathers happened to talk about what happened in a 2014 interview.

“Our very first show was banned from the air,” Mathers said. “Because Wally and the Beaver go out and buy an alligator because their parents say they can’t have a pet because they wouldn’t be able to care for it. And so what did Wally and the Beaver do? We were going to put it in the toilet because we knew that alligators needed water. At that time, you not only couldn’t show a toilet, you couldn’t show a bathroom on television. It was prohibited. And so they fought with the censors.”

Actor Says That He Never Thought Role On Show Would Define His Life

Dow never really thought that his role would define his life. “I thought, this isn’t fair,” he said in an interview. “I’d like to do some other stuff. I’d like to do some interesting stuff. You know, it’s sad to be famous at 12 years old or something, and then you grow up and become a real person. And nothing’s happening for you.” Still, this show is not going anywhere and can be seen on TVs all around the world. Dow’s sentiments are worth noting but he also has worked as a director in the business.