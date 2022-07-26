‘Leave It To Beaver’s Tony Dow Reportedly Still Alive, Despite Representatives Confirming Death

Tony Dow remains in hospice care. Despite earlier reports of his passing, TMZ reports that the actor famous for his role as Wally Cleaver in the classic TV show Leave it to Beaver is still alive.

On Tuesday morning a statement was released on his official Facebook page announcing he had passed away. That statement was later deleted. Even Dow’s own wife, Lauren was under the impression her husband had passed. Representatives spoke to Lauren who is still distraught as reports about her husband’s death continue to whirl around the internet.

The actor has recently been battling liver cancer. Tributes poured in from everywhere to remember Dow, but those tributes appear to have been premature.

This is a developing story.

A Premature Statement

Earlier on Tuesday Tony’s team wrote the following statement on the actor’s official Facebook page.

“Tony was a beautiful soul – kind, compassionate, funny and humble. It was truly a joy to just be around him. His gentle voice and unpretentious manner was immediately comforting and you could not help but love him. The world has lost an amazing human being, but we are all richer for the memories that he has left us.”

Dow’s family announced his cancer diagnosis back in May of this year and described it as, “a rollercoaster of ups and downs as Tony continues his fight with cancer. Tony has been in and out of the hospital with various complications and treatments.”

The statement announcing his death concluded by saying, “From the warm reminiscences of Wally Cleaver to those of us fortunate enough to know him personally – thank you Tony. And thank you for the reflections of a simpler time, the laughter, the friendship and for the feeling that you were a big brother to us all. We will miss you.”

Dow’s Mental Health Struggles

Fans and family will be relieved to learn the actor is still with us. Despite the tragically false alarm, tributes and memories of the actor’s work poured in. Including CBS News who Tweeted a piece from earlier this year where Dow reflected on his struggles with mental health and depression in his adult life after his time as a recognizable child star.

In the piece, Dow said most people will never understand the struggle of depression unless they go through it for themselves. He credits his expression through art combined with medication and therapy for getting him through his mental health struggles.

“And I’ve got it under control pretty much,” Dow said. “You know, I think people should take the leap of faith that they can feel better… I felt that way probably from the time I was 20, maybe until I was 40. And then at 40, I realized how great the show was, how appreciative I should be for being in that show.”