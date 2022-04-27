‘Leave It to Beaver’: Why Tony Dow Says He Wasn’t Allowed to Watch the Show as a Kid

It’s been nearly six decades since the iconic classic television sitcom Leave It To Beaver went off the air. However, the long-running series remains a major part of television programming history. The popular series starring Jerry Mathers as “Beaver,” Tony Dow as Wally, and Barbara Billingsley and Hugh Beaumont, chronicles the life of the mischievous young Beaver’s various adventures along with his family and friends.

And audiences just loved the show and its storylines, tuning in regularly to watch Beaver’s hilarious misadventures in the hit series. However, it seems part of the cast wasn’t joining in on this viewership while the series was being filmed. In fact, Leave It To Beaver showrunners made sure of that…for a very good reason.

“They actually asked our parents not to let us watch the show on TV,” Tony Dow tells Fox News in a 2019 interview.

“So we wouldn’t get a big head,” the actor explains.

Leave It To Beaver Star Remembers The Family-Friendly Focus On the Set

Tony Dow adds that he has certainly caught up on the popular series over the years. However, the actor says, he may have missed a few here and there.

“There are probably some episodes that I haven’t seen yet,” Dow quips.

During the conversation, Tony Dow remembers how family-friendly the Leave It To Beaver set was, following the tradition the show established as depicting the “ideal suburban life” of the time. Even still, viewers love to watch the classic television series as it reminds us of a simpler time.

“I think the show is the most natural and most realistic representation of the late ‘50s, early ‘60s that was on the air,” Dow says. “And most of the stories came from real life.” In fact, the Leave It To Beaver star says, the focus on the set was always a family-friendly one. Even swearing was banned on the Beaver set.

“There was no swearing on set at all,” Dow tells Fox News.

“Not even from the crew,” he adds. “They wanted to keep it as family-friendly as possible at all times.”

The Leave It To Beaver Cast Grew Close During the Show’s Six Seasons On Air

During the popular TV show’s six-year run between 1957 and 1963, the Leave It To Beaver cast grew extremely close. In fact, Tony Dow says, there was hardly an argument on the set.

“You always hear stories about all these arguments on set,” Dow says.

“We never had any of that,” he continues.

“They wanted us to be as much of a family as possible,” he says, adding that protecting his and Jerry Mathers’ childhood was important for the adults on set. According to Dow, it was important to the showrunners for “Jerry and I to very much be like regular kids.”