‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Announces Pre-Orders For Her Upcoming Book ‘Back to the Prairie’

Melissa Gilbert, star of the classic TV series “Little House on the Prairie” announced on Wednesday (April 20th) that her upcoming book “Back to the Prairie” is available for pre-ordering.

“Hey hey hey! If you want a signed copy of my new book, you can pre-order it from Oblong Books!” Melissa Gilbert declared on Instagram. The “Little House on the Prairie” star also said she’ll be signing the books in two weeks so her fans need to order them soon.

According to its description, Melissa Gilbert’s “Back to the Prairie” chronicles the “Little House on the Prairie” stars’ journey from Hollywood to a “ramshackle house in the Catskills” during the COVID-19 pandemic. “When her husband introduces her to the wilds of rural Michigan, Melissa begins to fall back in love with nature. And when work takes them to New York, they find a rustic cottage in the Catskill Mountains to call home. But ‘rustic’ is a generous description for the state of the house, requiring a lot of blood, sweat, and tears for the newlyweds to make habitable.”

Melissa Gilbert then reveals that when the pandemic descends on the world, it further nudges her out of the spotlight and into the woods. “She trades Botox treatments for DIY projects, power lunching for gardening and raising chickens, and soon her life is rediscovered anew in her own little house in the Catskills.”

The listing price for Melissa Gilbert’s “Back to the Prairie” book is $28. It’ll be released on May 10th.

Melissa Gilbert Reveals the Life Lessons She Learned from ‘Little House on the Prairie’

During a July 2020 interview with CBS News, Melissa Gilbert opened up about the life lessons she learned from “Little House on the Prairie.”

“I absorbed so much without even realizing what I was learning,” Melissa Gilbert explained. “Really important life lessons about family, community, tolerance. Because I was saying all of these things, and having to understand all of these things, they became a part of what I learned as well.”

Also explaining where the show’s values came from, Melissa Gilbert said they absolutely reflected the values of the cast’s leader, Michael Landon. “He was that man. He believed that people are always really good at heart. And that anyone is redeemable, and that the only way to change things is to do it from a place of love and fairness and understanding. It’s unfortunate, for so many reasons, that he passed away when he did, because I think his voice would’ve been an incredibly important voice to have today.”

In regards to her thoughts on what Landon would think if he knew fans were still embracing the series, Melissa Gilbert added, “I think Michael Landon would be proud and thrilled,” Gilbert replied. “I think that he would be here talking to you instead of me. And I’d gladly yield the chair.”