‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Recalls Powerful Story From Lunch Outing

One day before the release of her new book “Back to the Prairie: A Home Remade, A Life Rediscovered,” star of the classic TV show “Little House on the Prairie” Melissa Gilbert recalled a lunch with friends that she will never forget.

“My friend Beth Lettengarver sent me this photo because it popped up in her memories,” Melissa Gilbert revealed at the beginning of the post. She stated the snapshot was during her time on “Dancing With the Stars” and she had grabbed lunch with Lettengarver and another friend Amanda.

“That lunch stands out in my memory,” the actress continued, “Not just because I got to hang with these two lovelies but because a woman at the next booth said to me, ‘You look just like Melissa Gilbert. Except before she did all that crazy plastic surgery to her face!’”

Melissa Gilbert then shared the entire story will be in her new book. Which gives readers an inside look at Gilbert’s life during the COVID-19 pandemic. Its description reads, “She trades Botox treatments for DIY projects, power lunching for gardening, and raising chickens. And soon her life is rediscovered anew in her own little house in the Catskills.”

“Back to the Prairie: A Home Remade, A Life Rediscovered ” will go on sale tomorrow.

Melissa Gilbert Talks Aging Naturally By Ditching Botox For Good

While promoting her new book, Melissa Gilbert shared more details about her past cosmetic surgeries with People. “I grew up in an industry that values the outside considerably more than the inside. And I was caught in that wheel of trying to stay young.”

The “Little House on the Prairie” star then shared that she finally decided enough’s enough when it came to cosmetic enhancements. “I finally woke up and went, ‘What am I doing? I look like a carrot top, and I’m not happy.’ My mindset was, ‘You have to stay thin. You have to be seen in the right places. Wear the right shoes. And drive the right car.’ That was so drilled into me by all the outside forces. But it never sat right.”

Following her marriage to Timothy Busfield in 2013, Melissa Gilbert said she moved to Howell, Michigan. And that’s when she embraced a more natural lifestyle. “I cut off all my hair and quit doing Botox and all that stuff.”

Melissa Gilbert went on to admit her other insecurities. “I was always trying too hard to fit the mold that someone else wanted. I’m finally happy in my own skin. I’m so grateful and relieved and so much happier. ”

Timothy Busfield also spoke about his marriage to Melissa Gilbert. “I knew she was the one,” he declared to People. “It felt so real.”