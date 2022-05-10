‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Says She Hopes Her New Book Will Inspire Readers

Melissa Gilbert is iconic for her role as Laura in the classic TV series “Little House on the Prairie.” But, decades after the series concluded, Gilbert has also found success as a published author. Her latest work was released on Tuesday, May 10th. In speaking about her newest book, which is entitled, “Back to the Praire: A Home Remade, a Life Rediscovered,” Melissa Gilbert said she hopes the writings inspire readers.

Melissa Gilbert’s new book details her renewed love of nature after moving away from Hollywood. Alongside her husband Timothy Busfield, they found a home in the Catskill Mountains of New York, to which they moved amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an interview with Smashing Interviews Magazine, we learn that Melissa Gilbert’s brand new book doesn’t only detail her own journey. The book also provides readers with a handful of Gilbert’s recipes and how-to’s. The outlet touches on some of those highlights, including tips for home renovation, ideas for a garden, and even recipes.

In sharing those tips, Gilbert said, “I sort of hoped that people might find it inspirational just by the mere fact that if I am able to do these things, anybody can do them.”

The Laura Ingalls Wilder actress continued, “I think I wanted to really share our experiences weeding through the initial Covid stuff and just to remind people of how resilient we really are.”

She even suggested that perhaps her writings amid the pandemic and her big cross-country move would inspire hope in others.

Melissa Gilbert Reveals the Realities of a Life Lived Similarly to that of ‘Little House on the Prairie’

Much like “Little House on the Prairie’s” Laura Ingalls Wilder, the actress found joy in the solitude of cabin life. And amid the release of her latest book, Melissa Gilbert spoke out about her new, simple lifestyle.

“This is what I’ve always wanted,” Gilbert recently told People. “I loved playing Laura because I wanted to be like her.”

After abandoning Hollywood, the “Little House on the Prairie” star has opted for a much more natural lifestyle in every sense. She and Busfield didn’t just build their Catskills cottage together before growing their own food; she has also taken to a much more natural appearance.

Following her time on “Little House on the Prairie,” Melissa Gilbert shared previously she had undergone Botox and plastic surgery. However, later, she realized, “I grew up in an industry that values the outside considerably more than the inside…I was always trying too hard to fit the mold that someone else wanted.”

Ahead of the release of her new book, Gilbert said, “I’m finally happy in my own skin. I’m so grateful and relieved and so much happier.”