‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Shares Garden Photos With Son Zach and Friends

June marks prime time for the growing season, with plenty of flowers and produce abounding this month. In celebration of that, Little House on the Prairie star Karen Grassle spent time with her son Zach and some “dear friends” in what she’s previously deemed her “happy place.”

“Enjoying summer—and the summer bounty—in the garden with Zach and dear friends,” the longtime Caroline Ingalls actress posted. Images show her family and friends surrounded by greenery. Other photos feature bright white and pink roses, and striped, orange flowers.

A few Little House on the Prairie fans took to the comments to share their love for summer and nature.

“Have a beautiful blessed summer,” one of the classic TV star’s followers wrote.

Karen Grassle had a successful career in acting following her time on Little House on the Prairie. However, she, just like her costar Melissa Gilbert, often look back on their experience on the show. Before sharing her time in the garden with followers, she also posted a photo of herself with Gilbert’s new book, Back to the Prairie: A Home Remade, A Life Rediscovered.

“Oh how happy reading about Melissa’s happiness makes me,” she wrote. “As I read this in MY happy place.”

Gilbert, still close with her Little House on the Prairie costar, commented, “I love you!!”

Karen Grassle Wasn’t Initially ‘Impressed’ by ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Role

Decades following the conclusion of Little House on the Prairie, it’s comforting to know the Laura and Ma Ingalls actresses still remain close. However, interestingly, Karen Grassle once admitted she wasn’t exactly impressed with her role as Ma Ingalls. And had she not temporarily endured the monotony of the role, there’s a good chance the two stars would share a very different relationship today.

During an interview with FOX News, Grassle said, “When I first read the script, I thought, ‘Oh, she’s kind of a downer. She’s prudish.” However, she revealed that after attaining the part, embodying the character of Caroline Ingalls and interacting with other characters helped inspire a new admiration for her role.

“As I started doing the role and interacting with the children,” she explained to the outlet, “I gained a new perspective for my character. She’s a woman who’s so brave and loyal heading into the wilderness with the girls.”

In speaking about Caroline’s inspiration, Grassle said, “She wanted to create a better life for them. I began to experience the nobility of the character and what she truly represented.”

Little House on the Prairie fans can actually read more about Karen Grassle’s experience on the set of the historical drama in her book, Bright Lights, Prairie Dust: Reflections On Life, Loss, and Love From Little House’s Ma.