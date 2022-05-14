‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Says She ‘Lost Her Mind’ After 2011 Divorce

More than 10 years after her divorce from Bruce Boxleitner, Melissa Gilbert admits that she struggled hard following that major event in her life.

While promoting her new book, “Back to the Prairie: A Home Remade, A Life Rediscovered,” the classic TV actress Melissa Gilbert revealed she didn’t handle her divorce from Boxleitner well. The former couple was married from 1995 to 2011 and have one son together, Michael. “It was like, I lost my mind,” the “Little House on the Prairie” star recalled to PageSix. “One of my friends says, ‘You know, every once in a while we all have to go to the zoo. And you went and now you’re back.’”

Melissa Gilbert also said she has moments when she looks back and wonders what she was thinking. However, she doesn’t regret any of the situations. “[My now husband] Tim [Busfield] says it to me all the time, I wouldn’t be the woman I am today if one thing had gone differently. It’s kind of hard to look back and want to have changed anything.”

Although she doesn’t have any regrets when it came to her 2011 divorce, Melissa Gilbert says that sometimes she wants to smack herself in the head over the kind of image she was portraying for her sons. “Hopefully, you know, they’re seeing this growth and it’s inspiring them, too.”

Melissa Gilbert Talks New Life Away From Hollywood

Also speaking about her new life with Tim away from Hollywood, Melissa Gilbert shared, “I find [Los Angeles] to be such a different place to live,” Melissa Gilbert said. She did however say she misses her friends and family that are still there. “But I don’t miss the city. I don’t miss the traffic. I don’t miss the pollution.”

Melissa Gilbert then said she finally found a place in her life where she can actually be still and love it. “I don’t feel like I have to be doing something all the time. I’ve really embraced this lovely stillness in my existence… And I am not chasing after some elusive thing, whether it’s a success or a job or money or things. I’m really just enjoying the sweet simplicity of my life.”

The “Little House on the Prairie” star went on to add that she’s incredibly happy with Tim, who she married in 2013. “I’m so blessed that it’s my happy ending. I hope it inspired other people to find their happy endings.”

Melissa Gilbert’s new book, “Back to the Prairie: A Home Remade, A Life Rediscovered” follows the actress’ life after she moved away from Hollywood. It also shows how she handled life during the COVID-19 pandemic. The book was released on May 10th and is now available on Amazon.