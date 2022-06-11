‘Little House on the Prairie’s Melissa Gilbert Posts Encouraging Update About Her COVID-19 Symptoms

For those Little House on the Prairie fans of Melissa Gilbert who have been keeping up with her COVID-19 symptoms, we have good news. Gilbert shared a nice photo of a good meal she prepared on Friday. It’s kind of a celebratory meal in a way. She’s feeling better and just wanted to let everyone know that she is on the mend. The Little House on the Prairie actress tosses a pretty mean-looking salad and adds a little extra touch to her food.

Fans of the classic TV show are happy to see her back in good spirits. One writes, “Looks delish! Glad you are all better Melissa! Stay safe and well!” Another one says, “That is so cool!! Glad you are feeling better!!” Gilbert is also busy promoting her new book, Back to the Prairie: A Home Remade, A Life Rediscovered.

Melissa Gilbert of ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Admits Show Strayed From Ingalls Books

Of course, she played Laura Ingalls, or “Shortcake” if you will, on Little House on the Prairie. But she has been involved with other TV and stage work in her career. Gilbert does have another family member in show business right now. Sister Sara Gilbert is best-known for playing Darlene Conner in both Roseanne and The Conners on ABC.

The books of Laura Ingalls Wilder were used to set up a basic storyline throughout the series. Well, did the show hang tight with what the stories in the books were saying? Not all the time. In fact, Gilbert once said that Little House on the Prairie strayed pretty far from those books. “We strayed pretty far from the truth of the books, which also strayed far from the truth of the actual experience,” Gilbert said in an interview with Parade.

Actress Finds Peace After Ditching The Hollywood Mindset

With some of the changes in her life, one thing that Gilbert has done is ditch the Hollywood mindset. What does this look like to her in her not-so-Little House world at this time? She said in an interview with People that she grew up in an industry where people value what’s on the outside. They do that over what’s happening on the inside.

She would add that she looked like a carrot top and admit she was not happy. “My mindset was, ‘You have to stay thin. You have to be seen in the right places. Wear the right shoes. And drive the right car,'” Gilbert said. But she added that while outside forces drilled that into her, it never sat right with her at all.