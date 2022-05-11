‘Little House on the Prairie’: Melissa Gilbert Remembers How Show ‘Forced Return to the Sweet, Simple Things in Life’

While promoting her new book “Back to the Prairie: A Home Remade, A Life Rediscovered,” Melissa Gilbert opened up about how “Little House in the Prairie” forced her to enjoy the simple things in life.

During her recent interview with Fox News, Melissa Gilbert revealed that “Little House on the Prairie” influenced her at a very young age. “We’re launching a website to continue this prairie lifestyle,” Gilbert stated. “I wanted to create a space where women 45 and older, as well as others, can gather and share ideas and information. I think that forced return to the sweet, simple things in life stuck with me. And it’s really who I’ve been at my core all my life. And now I just want to share that with people.”

Although she grew up in Los Angeles, Melissa Gilbert shared when she decided she wanted to live on a farm. “I mean, I grew up on a set that was a farm. I got to play it out quite a bit. And then go to our nice home in Encino at the end of the cul-de-sac with all of our modern conveniences.”

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress explained she has always loved being in the outdoors. “I’ve always loved being around animals. I think this was who I always was at my core. I just happened to grow up in urban cities.”

Melissa Gilbert revealed when she and her husband, Timothy Busfield, got their land, the COVID-19 lockdown began. “It unleashed all of this stuff inside me. There was a person who was dying to have this [new life]. I still can’t believe this is what my life is like now. It’s heaven. I’m just so blessed.”

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Admits She Does Not Miss the Hollywood Lifestyle

Meanwhile, “Little House on the Prairie” star Melissa Gilbert spoke about how she definitely does not miss her Hollywood lifestyle. However, she does miss some people in the City of Angels. “I miss my relatives and friends in Los Angeles. I miss them terribly [and] I wish I could see them more often. I’m hoping that as things gradually open up and we don’t go backward, I’ll continue to have the freedom to go visit them. When I need to.”

The classic TV actress then shared how she has experienced a “reawakened” love for the outdoors. “I’m no great outdoorswoman. But there’s something about the outdoors that still calls me. Planting my garden, watching over my chickens, and just feeling the dirt and nurturing our food that grows each day from the ground — it’s satisfying. It awakened my soul in a way that I’ve never felt before.”