‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Teases New Project

Little House on the Prairie is fondly remembered by fans of classic TV. And perhaps the most memorable performance on the show came from Melissa Gilbert. She mostly stays out of the acting spotlight these days. She only occasionally takes roles in TV films. However, Gilbert stays a busy woman.

She teased a new project on her Instagram page, and it looks like something that would fit right in that little house on a Minnesota farm.

“Something’s coming soon to @officialmodernprairie,” Gilbert wrote on her post. “Can’t wait to share with you all the amazing work of my pals over at @crazycatladyceramics!!! So many chickens! Cooking up something for @officialmodernprairie & @melissagilbertofficial!!”

The former child star appears to be getting into the ceramic business as her next venture. She might no longer dominate our TV screens. But Gilbert remains a powerful female voice in the industry. She served as President of the Screen Actors Guild from 2001 until 2005, published an autobiography and a short story for children, and also ran for U.S. Congress in 2016. She even has a great chicken pot pie recipe.

Melissa Gilbert Looks Back

Being a celebrity often seems glamorous, but for children who get swept up in the celebrity world the pressure is often far too much. Gilbert has been outspoken in her adult life about the difficulties that came with her star-making turn in Little House.

“When I was a young teenager is when it got difficult. At least as I’ve observed it, the teenage years are … when we are supposed to be somewhat undisciplined and stretching the boundaries,” she told The Post and Courier in 2018.

“I remember not wanting to wear those petticoats and pantaloons and stuff [and] I remember wanting to dress like everybody my age did. I remember wanting to change my hair, and I wasn’t allowed to. Apparently, a nose job was OK (laughing), that I got a green light for. But the other stuff, I had to stay disciplined, and I had to maintain my work ethic.”

Little House helped teach children and adults alike about quality attitudes in life like kindness and forgiveness. The show remains a timeless example of wholesome family values. Even though Gilbert faced difficult times growing up in the spotlight, she still takes a lot of pride in the work she did on the show.

“No matter what time we’re existing in, no matter where technology is going or where the world is headed, we still need each other. We still need that human touch. We still rely on one another as people. I think that’s the strong core of the show. The values of that kind of togetherness and support, the kindness and compassion,” Gilbert said.