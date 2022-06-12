‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Wishes Husband Tim Busfield Happy Birthday in Sweet Post

Melissa Gilbert of Little House on the Prairie took time out of her day to wish her husband Tim Busfield a very happy birthday. The actress and Busfield, who is both an actor and director, have been married since 2013. While classic TV fans know her from playing Laura Ingalls, others will remember him from Thirtysomething and The West Wing. Yes, he also played a significant role in the Kevin Costner film Field of Dreams. Let’s take a look and see what Gilbert is saying to her husband.

Fans were filling up the comments section with lots of happy birthday wishes. Some, of course, remembered him from his earlier TV work. This is not the first time that she’s bragged about her husband. A while back, she shared some other pictures while declaring “how adorable is my hubby.” The Instagram snaps definitely show him in a relaxed state.

Hey, Busfield is noodling around on an acoustic guitar. We couldn’t get a good look or we would venture a guess what type of guitar he was playing. As someone who loves acoustic guitars, I’m always checking out to see what types others are playing. So, back in April, Gilbert celebrated her wedding anniversary with Busfield. They have been quite public in sharing their special moments together. It adds a special touch to the celebrity couple who work hard to keep themselves grounded.

Melissa Gilbert of ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Recovering From COVID-19

Meanwhile, Gilbert has been working on getting better from dealing with COVID-19. She would post an encouraging update about her health. Gilbert writes in part, “Annnd…I’m back! Back cooking in the kitchen. Back into my life! Sore throat is finally gone! Several days of testing negative. Soooooo much better. Decided to celebrate with one of my favorite meals, #cheesesouffle and an #arugulasalad with homemade #balsamicdressing.”

And yeah, after spending some years living in large houses, these days it’s all about a simpler cottage life for Gilbert and Busfield, too. They live in the Catskill Mountains of New York state. Gilbert discusses this type of living in an interview with Fox News. The actress would say that their lives got “very, very simple” when moving into their cottage. Gilbert adds that “There’s a sweetness to that simplicity…[from which] comes a real love for stillness and living my life in a peaceful place.” If you have an urge to see both of these actors in their famed roles, then you can catch them in syndication. She has been busy also promoting her latest book, Back to the Prairie: A Home Remade, A Life Rediscovered.