‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Announces ‘New Granddaughter’

Less than a year after announcing the birth of her first grandchild, star of the classic TV series “Little House on the Prairie,” Melissa Gilbert, announced the birth of her new granddaughter.

In her latest Instagram post on Friday (April 29th), the “Little House on the Prairie” actress wrote, “Shhh… Don’t tell anyone, but we have a new granddaughter! I will post details and photos as soon as her parents give their ok.”

As previously reported, Melissa Gilbert is a mother of two children, Dakota Brinkman (from her marriage to Bo Brinkman) and Michael Boxleitner (from her second marriage to Bruce Boxleitner). Along with her sons, Gilbert is the stepmother of five children. She is now married to Timothy Busfield and they do not have any children together. Gilbert’s son Dakota welcomed his first child, a baby girl named Ripley Lou Brinkman, last June.

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert is Preparing to Release Her New Book

Along with the arrival of her new granddaughter, Melissa Gilbert is preparing to release her new book, “Back to the Prairie,” which is now available for pre-ordering.

The description of Gilbert’s new book reads, “When her husband introduces her to the wilds of rural Michigan, Melissa begins to fall back in love with nature. And when work takes them to New York, they find a rustic cottage in the Catskill Mountains to call home. But ‘rustic’ is a generous description for the state of the house, requiring a lot of blood, sweat, and tears for the newlyweds to make habitable.”

The “Little House on the Prairie” star revealed that she is offering signed copies of her book through Oblong Books. The listing price for the “Back to the Prairie” book is $28. It’ll be released on May 10th through various websites. This includes Amazon. Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Bookshop.

Melissa Gilbert previously spoke to People about why she has ditched botox or other cosmetic procedures. “The pressure that I put on myself was to stay as young as I could. For as long as I could. And Remain an ingénue as long as I could. Which is impossible.”

Gilbert also recalled her husband’s reaction to the Botox she was having done before she ditched it altogether. “A couple of years ago, I decided that I would try to sneak in a tiny bit of Botox to see if Tim noticed. He was away on location and I went to go visit him. And the first thing he said to me was, ‘What did you do?’ And he said, ‘I can’t read your expressions. I don’t know what you’re feeling.’ And he was right.”