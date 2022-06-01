‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Announces Positive COVID Test: ‘I Feel Pretty Oogie’

Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert shared some “oogie” news on her Instagram page Wednesday morning. The classic television star shares in the Insta message that she has tested positive for COVID-19. And, despite the fact that she has been “triple vaxxed” she is still feeling “oogie” the star says. Thankfully, GIlbert is starting her meds to shorten her illness, though. And she hopes to be on the mend very soon.

“Welp, the lady Covid finally got me,” the Little House on the Prairie star says in her June 1 Instagram post. Gilbert adds that her symptoms started earlier. But the television star says she continued to test negative throughout the day.

“Symptoms started yesterday,” Melissa Gilbert shares with her Instagram followers.

“Tested negative all day,” she adds. However, this changed quickly as she tested again at the start of the day.

“Positive this morning,” Gilbert explains in her message. “I feel pretty oogie.”

Gilbert’s New Book Aims To Inspire Readers – Describing the Star’s Reconnection With Nature After Moving To the Mountains

Melissa Gilbert is on the mend as she battles COVID-19. And what better way to pass the time than with some interesting reading? One option the Little House on the Prairie star no doubt has with her as she gets better is her latest book Back to the Prairie: A Home Remade, a Life Rediscovered.

In this latest work, Melissa Gilbert details the renewed love of nature she has found since moving away from Hollywood with her husband Timothy Busfield. A place the couple decided to settle during the COVID-19 pandemic. From yard work to cooking, to facing a worldwide pandemic, Gilbert addresses it all in Back to the Prairie.

Little House on the Prairie Star Melissa Gilbert Shares Some Of Her Favorite Tips With Readers

The publication includes stories about Gilbert’s journey over the last few years…and since the end of her popular classic television show, Little House on the Prairie. The book shares some of Melissa Gilbert’s favorite recipes and how-to suggestions. Gilbert even includes several gardening tips and home renovation ideas in her release. Many of these are ideas she discovered while settling into her new mountain cabin.

“I sort of hoped that people might find it inspirational,” Melissa Gilbert says of her book which dropped just a few weeks ago.

“Just by the mere fact that if I am able to do these things, anybody can do them,” the longtime actress shares.

“I think I wanted to really share our experiences weeding through the initial Covid stuff,” Gilbert explains. “And just to remind people of how resilient we really are.”