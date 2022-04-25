‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Celebrates Anniversary With Husband Tim Busfield

When Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert celebrates her wedding anniversary, she does it with style. Gilbert has been married for nine years to fellow actor Tim Busfield, known for his roles on Thirtysomething and The West Wing. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a tender, sweet note about her anniversary.

Melissa Gilbert of ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Celebrates Her Anniversary

One fan writes, “Happy Anniversary!! Roseville Pottery nice !!” Another one says, “Sounds like you have the marriage we all wish for. Congratulations!” Earlier this year, the couple spent some time in Chicago as Busfield was directing an episode of Chicago Med. Gilbert talked about what the couple was doing in an interview with the Chicago Tribune.

“So we were here, and then instead of driving back to our place in New York we took a road trip down to Texas to see the new grandbaby,” Gilbert said. “And I got the call while I was there asking if would like to be part of this production.” Gilbert played a therapist in the play When Harry Met Rehab.

Actress Remembered Showing Up For Audition As Part Of TV Show

The couple actually made a stopover, Gilbert said, in Mansfield, Missouri at the Laura Ingalls Wilder Historic Home and Museum. It makes sense as Gilbert played a young Laura Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie. “I had never been to that one, I’ve been to all the others, and it was fantastic,” she said. “That’s where she and her husband Almanzo passed away and where they are buried.”

Let’s get a couple of thoughts from Gilbert regarding her famed show. What was it like to audition and does she remember it? She talked about it in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I do remember my audition—it was when I met Michael Landon for the first time,” she said of the man who would become her TV father. “I didn’t know who he was, I didn’t know what Bonanza was. It was just another audition until I walked in the room with him. He had this unbelievable glow that was captivating. It’s trite to say, but he had me at hello. I wasn’t even 9 years old yet.”

Gilbert also remembered spending time with Alison Arngrim, who played Nellie Oleson on the show. “We’d play together on the set all the time,” Gilbert said. “There were some epic games of tag and Red Rover. Alison and I also hung out a lot when we weren’t shooting — sleepovers and birthday parties. The two of us would go places together, and people would try to protect me from her.”