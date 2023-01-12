‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Debuts New Look for 2023: PHOTOS

Many people like to start a new year with a brand new look…and this is exactly what former Little House On The Prairie star Melissa Gilbert did just a few days into the start of 2023.

In a series of pics shared in her recent Instagram post, the longtime actress and classic TV star shares her updated ‘do complete with a new cut and color. Melissa Gilbert is all smiles in her Insta post as she shows off the new look, adding a very positive New Year message to her post.

“New year, new hair,” Melissa Gilbert writes in her Instagram caption. The actress goes on to thank her stylist for the new 2023 look.

“Thanks, @tousledbyjae,” she exclaims in her caption. “Best. Haircut. Ever.” Gilbert then includes a series of hashtags including “#lighter #fun #flirty #happy #sexy #tousled,” and “#lovemyhair.” She ends the awesome “New Year, New ‘Do” post with a very positive hashtag: #yeeeeeehaw.

Melissa Gilbert Is Starting 2023 Off Right With Her Brand New Look

The Insta post starts out with a “during” photo as Gilbert’s hair stylist is creating the brand new cut. The following pics are depicting the final cut and color, and it truly suits the actress! Gilbert is also sporting a killer pair of aviator-style glasses in her “after” pics…adding an extra dose of awesome to the new 2023 look!

This new look is certainly a welcome change for Melissa Gilbert, especially since the star was the subject of a “death hoax” recently. A new hairdo is a great way to get past the internet briefly thinking you’ve passed away!

Gilbert Blasts Death Hoax “Knock It Off!”

In a recent Instagram post, Melissa Gilbert addressed some shocking news. According to the updates, rumors that the star had passed away hit social media in late October. In her post, Gilbert posts a message with a note reading: “That moment when you wake up to a google alert that you’re DEAD.”

Gilbert then went on to assure her fans that not only is she still alive, but she is also definitely still kickin’! The star adds that this hoax could be funny…if she didn’t have “a husband, mom, sister, kids, grandkids, friends, and a career.”

She then sends a message to those who started the rumor asking them to “knock it off!”

According to reports, the death hoax started on a YouTube channel. However, few seemed to fly with the untrue piece of information as no reputable news sources shared the headline.