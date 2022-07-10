‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert: Everything to Know About Her Husband Tim Busfield

Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert has spent the last decade of her life reinventing herself. And all the while, her husband Tim Busfield has been standing adoringly by her side. But while he may appear to be a regular guy like us, he’s actually a celebrity in his own right. Here’s everything to know about the classic TV icon’s leading man.

Busfield is also an enormously successful actor himself. But unlike Gilbert, he’s managed to stay relatively private throughout his career, which has made him a lesser-known name.

Busfield has starred in movies such as Revenge of the Nerds, where he played the clever geek Arnold Poindexter. And he played in Field of Dreams as Kevin Costner’s brother-in-law, Mark.

In the television world, Tim Busfield has been a regular in series like For Life and The West Wing. He also played Elliot Weston in Thirty Something, which is a role that he earned an Emmy for in 1991.

But despite his illustrious on-screen resume, it’s his directing work that may be his most impressive. The 65-year-old has helmed hit shows such as This is Us, Chicago Med, and Nashville—to name a few.

The actor also spent some time on the stage. But his most notable roles were in his two Broadway musicals, Brighton Beach Memoirs and A Few Good Men.

Tim Busfield and Melissa Gilbert Met at a Random Bar

Outside of Hollywood, Tim Busfield is also a family man. From his former marriages to Radha Delamarter and fashion designer Jennifer Merwin, Busfield has three children. And after marrying Melissa Gilbert in 2013, he gained two stepsons.

And while it may seem likely that Busfield met his bride on a movie set or red carpet affair, the two actually never crossed paths while working in the acting industry. Instead, they ran into each other by happenstance while at a random bar.

As Busfield told M Live, he went out one night to catch a game and have a beer. So he went to a place that he knew “would be empty.” However, it wasn’t completely desolate like he had hoped.

” … So I walked in the front door, and there was one person, sitting in my chair, at the bar. I looked, and then I stepped back outside,” he said. “It was like when Indiana Jones sees snakes in Raiders of the Lost Ark and says, ‘Why does it have to be snakes?’ Because my first thought was, ‘I haven’t been on a date in 6 months, I’m just working and not dating, I really don’t want to date anyone right now.’ So I sort of talked to myself for a moment, and then I went in, sat at the bar, and ordered a drink. Then I saw her smile and I was gone.”