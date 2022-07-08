‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Posts Huge Announcement About Her Husband Tim Busfield

First written by Laura Ingalls Wilder, the series Little House became more than popular books as NBC produced a show based on its story. Following the Ingalls family throughout the 1800s, Little House on the Prairie ran for 9 seasons during the 70s and 80s.

Having over 200 episodes and even 4 specials, the show quickly made actors like Melissa Gilbert a top talent. She eventually went on to be a former President of the Screen Actors Guild. But beyond Hollywood, Gilbert found love in the arms of another actor, Timothy Busfield. Being married for almost 10 years, Gilbert recently gave an update on their life that included working with Tom Hanks.

Before getting married to Melissa Gilbert, Busfield flourished in Hollywood. He landed roles in Thirtysomething, The West Wing, and even the iconic film Field of Dreams. Working alongside top names like Kevin Costner, the actor continues to perform at 65 years old. Sharing how proud she is of her husband, Gilbert posted a picture of Busfield standing with the cast of the new play Safe Home. Standing front and center in the photo is none other than A-list actor Tom Hanks.

Timothy Busfield Lands Role Co-Written By Tom Hanks

Although Tom Hanks is known for blockbuster hits like Saving Private Ryan and Forrest Gump, he also created his own production company called Playtone. He helped produce numerous shows and films. They included Band of Brothers and Mamma Mia. Writing with James Glossman, Hanks pinned the play Safe Home which opens at the Shadowland Stages in Hudson Valley.

The play follows a man considered to be a genius named Bert Allenberry. Given his success with inventions, Allenberry had everything his heart desired. There was nothing out of his reach, except for time. Using his mind and inventions, Allenberry embarks on a journey through time and places to find his way back home.

Melissa Gilbert Honors Michael Landon 31 Years Later

While celebrating Timothy Busfield’s success, Melissa Gilbert was sure to remember her co-star on Little House on the Prairie, Michael Landon, per CNN. Passing away from pancreatic cancer 31 years ago, Gilbert continues to honor his memory. She wrote an article for PanCan, stating, “Today is the 31st anniversary of the death of one of the most influential people in my life and I am so, so sad. You would think that I would have been feeling this kind of sadness last year, on the 30th anniversary. After all, 30 seems like more of a landmark number than 31. Yet here I am, feeling the grief and loss deeply today.”

Gilbert concluded, “Today I am missing my mentor, my acting partner, my favorite director, father figure, friend, and boss. Today I am missing my Pa. Today I am missing Michael Landon. So much so, I can feel it in my chest, in my heart. I am aching for him.”