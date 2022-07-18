‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Posts Sweet Photos From Family Visit at ‘The Cabbage’

It looks like it proved to be a good time at the home of Little House on the Prairie classic TV star Melissa Gilbert this weekend. On Sunday, Gilbert shared some sweet photos of a family visit to “The Cabbage.” It’s a name that she lovingly calls her home that she shares with her husband, actor Tim Busfield. Gilbert refers to Busfield in this Instagram post. There’s obviously a love connection taking place between dog Chicago and her son. His name? Michael Garrett Boxleitner from her marriage to actor Bruce Boxleitner. As the story goes, the young man was named Michael in honor of his mom’s longtime costar and friend, Michael Landon.

What is Busfield up to these days? Obviously, the reference Gilbert makes here intrigues us a bit. She recently posted a big announcement about him. It turns out that the play he’s in is titled Safe Home. The play is co-authored by Tom Hanks, who is playing Colonel Tom Parker in the Baz Luhrmann film Elvis right now.

Melissa Gilbert of ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Remembered Michael Landon

For decades, fans of Gilbert have watched her play Laura Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie. It remains a beloved show in the world of TV and can be seen in reruns all over the place. Besides Gilbert and Landon, others in the cast included Karen Grassle as Caroline Ingalls and, of course, Alison Arngrim as Nellie Oleson. The show would reflect the hard times a family like the Ingalls faced. Sometimes, issues of the day would find their way into storylines. Landon was a force behind the scenes on the show, being involved in scripts and production matters.

Meanwhile, back on July 1, Gilbert took time out to remember Landon on the anniversary of his death. “Today is the 31st anniversary of the death of one of the most influential people in my life and I am so, so sad,” Gilbert wrote in another Instagram post. “You would think that I would have been feeling this kind of sadness last year, on the 30th anniversary.” Landon died from pancreatic cancer and is still beloved by millions of fans.

Little House on the Prairie was a show with plenty of memorable characters. At one time, actor Merlin Olsen played Jonathan Garvey on the show. But he would go on to appear in another Landon-produced show, Father Murphy. Olsen did not recreate his previous character. It was a new one but Olsen handled both roles quite well. Sports fans remember Olsen as part of the Los Angeles Rams’ “Fearsome Foursome” defensive line. Finally, it is his tender performances on TV that opened up a whole new audience to Olsen’s work on the small screen.