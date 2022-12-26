‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Reflects on Christmas Episodes With BTS Post

Melissa Gilbert of Little House on the Prairie fame was in the midst of feeling reflective about Christmas episodes of the show. Gilbert, who played Laura Ingalls on the NBC family drama, hopped on over to Instagram. She is sharing a photo from an old-school episode from Little House on the Prairie. She talks about this day when the photo was taken. Also, Gilbert opens up a little bit about what was going on in her real life at the time.

“We shot a special Christmas episode every season, it seemed,” Melissa Gilbert wrote. “We would shoot them months before, so, for me, it felt like we were celebrating Christmas in summer. I absolutely loved those episodes. I was a little girl, and the chance to celebrate Christmas twice- once real and once reel was an unimaginable treat for me. For all of us.”

Melissa Gilbert said this photo was from behind the scenes for the episode titled The Blizzard. “We actually shot this one in January that year,” she wrote. “I know this because I got the greatest gift of my life to that point. My sister @thesaragilbert (actress Sara Gilbert) was born while we were filming. Apparently, Mike and the crew knew my mother had gone into labor, but they didn’t want me to worry, so they kept it to themselves.”

Melissa Gilbert of ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Remembers Getting Phone Call on Set

She continued by saying that late in the afternoon of filming, Gilbert was called to the stage phone. Her stepfather happened to be on the line, Melissa Gilbert wrote. “He asked me how my day was going and made small talk,” she said. “Then just before he hung up, he said, “Oh, by the way, your sister is here!”. I screamed like a crazy person and started jumping around and crying. I was beside myself. Everyone was applauding and laughing. She was my first baby…. My Sara Rebecca…my real live baby doll. I loved her, coddled and cuddled her. I played with her endlessly. She is one of my all time favorite people in the world.”

Melissa Gilbert said that as she was typing up the Instagram message, she was sitting in Sara Gilbert’s “beautiful home.” Melissa said that Sara was hosting the whole family for Christmas. She added that she and her family were staying with Sara through the holiday. Melissa said that Sara is a “highly accomplished” businesswoman, producer, and actor. “I am so, so proud of her, not just for all she has done but for all the wonderful things she is doing,” Melissa Gilbert said. “She is a big grown-up now with children of her own, but she will always, always be my first baby.”