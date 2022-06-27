‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Says Getting Botox Is ‘Literally Fighting Nature’

While promoting her new book, “Back to the Prairie: A Home Remade, A Life Rediscovered,” the “Little House on the Prairie” star Melissa Gilbert reflected on the times she had plastic surgery done.

During a recent interview with Yahoo! Life, Melissa Gilbert spoke about how after “Little House on the Prairie,” she ended up getting “swept up” in the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. However, it wasn’t until a specific premiere that made her rethink her approach to aging.

“It was a red carpet for the Season 4 premiere of ‘Nip/Tuck,’” Melissa Gilbert reflected. “I was all done up. It was at the height of all the fillers in the Botox and my hair was very, very colored. And that really knocked me for a loop, because I was looking at [myself] thinking, ‘Who’s that person? That’s not me. That’s like a shell over what the real me is.’”

Melissa Gilbert also noticed the “artificial feeling” during her time on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2012. She said she was having a hard time living her life in a place where the external mattered more than the internal. “I really wanted to reverse that. I wanted to become more spiritual, more grounded, more at peace, more connected to my community to my family, to my friends.”

In 2013, Melissa Gilbert and her husband Timothy Busfield were finally done with Los Angeles. They decided to leave in order for her to stop fighting the aging process. “You’re literally fighting nature and I just don’t have the energy for it anymore.”

Melissa Gilbert Talks Realizing Hollywood’s ‘Hyper-Focus’ on Women’s Bodies Was More Apparent When She Moved

After moving to Catskills Mountains in Upstate New York, Melissa Gilbert said she realized Hollywood’s hyper-focus” on women’s bodies was more apparent to her when she got away from Hollywood. “There are so many things We need to do to allow women to age. It’s so systemic and endemic and so much a part of the fabric of who we are.”

Melissa Gilbert further explained she’s fully committed to existing in her natural form. This will show younger women that aging is more like a reward than it is an option. “We need to provide examples for young women of what aging well looks like, and what being healthy looks like. Hopefully, I’m here to inspire other women to join this movement, to be who we are, and know that this is not only is this enough, it’s more than enough.”

As previously reported, Melissa Gilbert’s “Back to the Prairie” shares more details about the actress’ journey from Hollywood to the Catskills during the COVID-19 pandemic. “She trades Botox treatments for DIY projects, power lunching for gardening and raising chickens, and soon her life is rediscovered anew in her own little house in the Catskills.”