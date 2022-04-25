‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Shares BTS Snaps From Promo Tour for New Book

On Sunday (April 24), “Little House on the Prairie” classic TV star Melissa Gilbert took to her Instagram to share some behind the scene snapshots of the promotion tour for her new book, “Back to the Prairie.”

“Little behind the scenes from multiple interviews and photo shoots to promote my new book, ‘Back to the Prairie,’” Melissa Gilbert declared in her social media post. She also revealed that the book will be released on May 10th.

As previously reported, Melissa Gilbert’s new book “Back to the Prairie” chronicles Gilbert’s journey from Hollywood to a ‘ramshackle house in the Catskills” during the COVID-19 pandemic. “She trades Botox treatments for DIY projects, power lunching for gardening, and raising chickens. And soon her life is rediscovered anew in her own little house in the Catskills.”

Melissa Gilbert’s new book will be available on May 10th for $28 through various outlets. This includes Amazon. Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Bookshop, and more.

Melissa Gilbert Opens Up About Ditching Cosmetic Surgeries

During a 2018 interview with People, Melissa Gilbert revealed more details about no longer using botox and fillers. “The pressure that I put on myself was to stay as young as I could,” Gilbert explained. “For as long as I could. And Remain an ingénue as long as I could. Which is impossible.”

Melissa Gilbert also shared she became more concerned about her looks while she was a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2012. The “Little House on the Prairie” star stated that the show was the “peak of Botox, fillers, spray tan, hair extension, and big boobs.”

“That was the epitome of all the stuff I’m the opposite of at this point,” Melissa Gilbert further explained. I just had to sit back and re-evaluate and find my way. And I’m actually really glad that I did. I feel healthier than I ever have. Physically and emotionally. I’m stronger.”

Melissa Gilbert then discussed why she gave up Botox and if her now-husband, Timothy Busfield, actually noticed. “A couple of years ago, I decided that I would try to sneak in a tiny bit of Botox to see if Tim noticed. He was away on location and I went to go visit him. And the first thing he said to me was, ‘What did you do?’ And he said, ‘I can’t read your expressions. I don’t know what you’re feeling.’ And he was right.”

Meanwhile, Melissa Gilbert went on to add that she is done with enhancing her looks. “I look great for my age and I feel great and I’m happy. I’m not saying I don’t have moments when I look in the mirror and go, ‘I’m a Shar Pei!’ I do have a Shar Pei puppy forehead on occasion. But it’s mine.”