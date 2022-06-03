‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Shares COVID Update: ‘Tired, Tired, Tired’

Actress Melissa Gilbert of the classic TV show Little House on the Prairie is one tired woman right now as she’s dealing with COVID. Gilbert, who played Laura Ingalls on the NBC family drama, puts an update out on her Instagram account. As you can see below, she’s using one of the platform’s filters to alter her look. Gilbert writes about the ongoing battle to heal from COVID in her life right now.

“Covid update-day 4 of symptoms, day 3 since positive test,” she writes. “Well, the fever seems to be gone, chest feels better, but nose is still stuffy, not sleeping well tired, tired, tired and I woke up this morning with THE WORST sore throat! I feel like the paxlovid has kicked in. Still just weak and tired. Oh…and….does my head look smaller to you? #covid #paxlovid #weirdsideeffects #shrunkenhead #snapchat @officialmodernprairie”.

Fans are pulling for Gilbert to feel better as well as wondering what’s up with the filter. One writes, “Feel better fast. This filter though…” This fan shares a personal experience with Gilbert. “Sorry you’re feeling unwell,” this person writes. “I got it 2 months ago..bad. You have to rest, rest, rest. Even when you start feeling a bit better, don’t overdo it. REST!”

Melissa Gilbert Of ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Reveals Closest Companion From Show

These days, fans who keep up with Gilbert know that she’s been married to actor-director Tim Busfield for a bit. Old-school TV fans remember him from Thirtysomething on TV and movies like Field of Dreams. On Thursday, Gilbert shared an update and said “This still sucks”. Here’s hoping the actress gets to feeling better soon.

Meanwhile, Gilbert has talked about who was her closest companion from the show. “Hands down, [it’s] Alison Arngrim, who played Nellie Oleson,” she said in her book, My Prairie Cookbook: Memories and Frontier Food from My Little House to Yours. The actress has a new book out right now titled Back to the Prairie: A Home Remade, A Life Rediscovered.

But the TV show did have an influence on her at a young age. She talks about how it forced a return to the simpler things of life with Fox News. “We’re launching a website to continue this prairie lifestyle,” Gilbert said. “I wanted to create a space where women 45 and older, as well as others, can gather and share ideas and information. I think that forced return to the sweet, simple things in life stuck with me. And it’s really who I’ve been at my core all my life. And now I just want to share that with people.”