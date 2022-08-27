‘Little House on the Prairie’s Melissa Gilbert Posts Heartwarming Pics With Youngest Granddaughter

Melissa Gilbert got her very first role at the young age of three. Seven years later, she became a full-blown child star with her role as Laura Ingalls Wilder in the classic TV series Little House on the Prairie and remained entrenched in the Hollywood lifestyle for the next four decades.

Then came 2018, however, at which point the TV icon decided she was finished with the glitz and glamour of Los Angeles and New York City. “I finally woke up and went, ‘What am I doing? I look like a carrot top, and I’m not happy,” Gilbert explained to People.

“My mindset was, ‘You have to stay thin. You have to be seen in the right place, wear the right shoes and drive the right car,'” she continued. “That was so drilled into me by all the outside forces. But it never sat right.”

So Melissa Gilbert and her husband, Tim Busfield, packed up their belongings and moved to the Catskill Mountains, where the couple has been hard at work renovating an adorable cottage in the woods ever since.

According to Gilbert, rediscovering her love for nature has made her the happiest she’s ever been. And, as a result, she’s finally able to accept everything about herself – including her age.

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Enjoys Being a ‘Nana’

After leaving “botox and fillers” behind, Melissa Gilbert felt more like herself than ever. “I’m excited about this,” she explained to Good Morning America regarding aging. “I love all these changes and watching what’s happening and getting to know this new person.”

“I also feel so much stronger and I feel like I’ve really earned my opinions,” she added. “And I know what I don’t want in life, which is a bigger deal than knowing what you do.”

But her favorite part of aging? Spending time with her grandchildren, of which she has several. In a recent Instagram post, the Little House on the Prairie star shared a few touching photos of her time spent with her youngest granddaughter, Rosemary.

“Nana and Papa time with our youngest granddaughter Rosemary Busfield,” Melissa Gilbert wrote in the caption. “What a sweet sweet girl. Side note three out of four of our granddaughters’ names start with ‘R.'”

The photos of little Rosemary are just the most recent of Gilbert’s countless posts showing off her beloved children and grandchildren. The “happy Nana” simply can’t get enough of her family, and her fans can’t get enough of the adorable pictures that follow time spent with them.

“You both look like loving, doting grandparents!” one fan wrote. “Nana and Papa times are the best,” another added. “Love it! She is adorable,” a third chimed in.