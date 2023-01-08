‘Little House on the Prairie’s Melissa Gilbert Tributes Late ‘Eight is Enough’ Star Adam Rich

Melissa Gilbert is mourning the death of one of her fellow classic TV child actors, Adam Rich.

Shortly after the news broke, Gilbert took to Instagram to share how devastated she was to hear about the 54-year-old’s passing. In a short caption, she simply wrote, “This one hurts,” and noted that he was part of her “tribe.”

Along with her words, Melissa Gilbert posted a black and white photo of Adam Rich in character as Nicolas Bradford, the youngest son in Eight is Enough.

“RIP. I loved Eight is Enough. It was part of my childhood. We grew up with these actors and they meant something to us,” a fan commented under the post.

“Very sad to lose one that we care for,” added another. “The young age makes it a bit more raw. Prayers to his family and those close to him.”

Gilbert did not share details of her friendship with Rich, but they likely met in Hollywood during the 1970s, when they were both coming to fame with their hit television shows.

Gilbert starred as Laura Ingles Wilder on Little House on the Prairie from 1974 to 1983. And Rich’s Eight is Enough aired from 1977 until 1981. Both actors also carried their characters through several made-for-TV movies both during and after the original series concluded.

Adam Rich passed away in his Los Angeles home on Saturday, Jan. 8, according to TMZ. A family member confirmed the death with the publication, but they did not share a cause of death.

Law enforcement revealed that someone had gone to visit rich and called 9-1-1 after finding his body. Officers said there were no signs of foul play.

The actor was best known for his role in Eight is Enough, but after the series ended, he did star in a few notable television shows, including Code Red from 1981 until 1982 and Dungeons & Dragons from 1983 until 1985. He also appeared as #73 on VH1’s List of the greatest 100 kid stars and won three Young Artist Awards during his career.

Rich formally retired from the industry in 1993 following the Eight is Enough Wedding and a guest role on Bay Watch. But he did reemerge twice a decade later for two low-profile projects. TMZ wrote that he left the business because he did not enjoy being in the public eye.