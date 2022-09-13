LOOK: ‘The Brady Bunch’ Poses for Epic Reunion Photo on 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

When you go to the Primetime Emmy Awards and end up seeing some of The Brady Bunch cast, it might make some people ask questions. Like, what are the classic TV cast members doing here? Where’s Maureen McCormick? Did someone turn the clock back to the 1970s for a bit? Well, in reality, five stars of the show happened to pop up on Monday night. Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland, and Susan Olsen were on the red carpet.

They happened to be there as part of a contingent in a crossover, EW reports. Yes, The Brady Bunch and RuPaul’s Drag Race happened to reenact the famed episode from the sitcom, “Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?” That was part of Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch. If you don’t remember, then all five of them played Greg, Peter, Jan, Bobby, and Cindy on the Sherwood Schwartz-created show.

Stars From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Show Up On RuPaul Show

But there was some changing of characters even in the crossover show. For starters, Williams played the Robert Reed role of Mike Brady. Plumb and Olsen portrayed two new characters named Lucy and Margie. As for Knight and Lookinland, they showed up as Peter and Bobby, their original roles. Some Drag Race stars played other well-known roles in the sitcom.

Bianca Del Rio played the Florence Henderson role of Carol Brady. Shea Couleé played the McCormick role of Marcia Brady. Kylie Sonique Love was Jan, Kandy Muse was Cindy, Nina West played the Ann B. Davis role of Alice, and BenDeLaCreme played Greg. Now, the reason for everyone to show up is that RuPaul’s Drag Race had nominations in different categories for Emmy Awards this year.

The Brady Bunch ran on ABC from 1969-74. We do not know why McCormick was not a part of the RuPaul show. But they did include her character in the crossover event. Meanwhile, Reed, Henderson, and Davis have all died since the show originally aired. Numerous TV channels and streaming platforms carry all or part of the show’s original five-season run. Meanwhile, there was another episode that led the young cast members through a near-death experience. Back in the day, the cast would travel to a place in Ohio called Kings Island. The episode is titled The Cincinnati Kids. So, one scene has the Bradys on board a roller coaster. Before the final scene was filmed, Reed happened to notice that the camera looked a little loose on one of the cars. A test run was done and the camera actually flew off the car and went backward. It would have caused serious damage to anyone that it might have hit.