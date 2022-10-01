LOOK: ‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Posts Throwback Pic in Honor of Barry Williams’ Birthday

This is the story of The Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick wishing her classic tv brother a very Brady birthday. Barry Williams, who played Greg on the sitcom, turned 68 today. McCormick played Marcia, the eldest daughter with five siblings. It’s widely known that off-screen, the pair shared an on-again, off-again romance during the show’s run. McCormick took to her Twitter to give Williams all the best on his special day.

Happy Birthday to my dear friend Barry @MrBarryWilliams ! I love and adore you! Thank you for your long and endearing friendship! You always have a special place in my ❤️! #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/TG01pGMK2S — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) September 30, 2022

The image McCormick shared was of her and Williams performing on The Brady Bunch Hour variety show. “Happy Birthday to my dear friend Barry @MrBarryWilliams!” she captioned the image. “I love and adore you! Thank you for your long and endearing friendship! You always have a special place in my [heart]!”

Of course, fans raved about the tweet. One fan was impressed that the Brady duo still remained close after all of these years. “I know this is super corny, but I just have to say as someone who grew up watching you both the show, it’s really fabulous that you two are still friends this many years later.”

Another fan couldn’t resist calling back to a classic episode of the show. “Happy birthday! Remember When it’s time to change you’ve got to rearrange!” Finally, one fan got a little nostalgic. “You bring back so many wonderful memories growing up watching the Brady Bunch…..the 70’s were the best”

McCormick and Williams have reunited often since The Brady Bunch

The show originally ran from 1969 to 1974 and has one of the most iconic theme songs of all time. The Brady Bunch has been in syndication since 1975 and has never left the air since. The show spawned several spin-offs, including an animated series and a variety show. Maureen McCormick led the cast of 1981’s short-lived sitcom, The Brady Brides. A reunion tv movie, A Very Brady Christmas debuted in 1989. The 90s also saw two feature films based on the series with a new cast. The original cast also recorded several studio albums as their characters in the 1970s. Williams played himself in the 2003’s Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star.

More recently, the surviving original cast has reunited for projects. In November 2018, it was revealed that most of the cast, including Maureen McCormick and Barry Williams, would reunite for A Very Brady Renovation. The show follows a home being converted into the fictitious Brady house. In the fall of 2019, The Food Network aired two episodes of their program Chopped with the siblings as guest judges.

Maureen McCormick has also been busy with her own solo projects. She has been a part of several reality television shows since the 2000s, including VH1’s Celebrity Fit Club and CMT’s Gone Country. She was also on the Australian version of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, as well as guest spots on a wide range of television series. In 2008, McCormick published a memoir entitled Here’s the Story: Surviving Marcia Brady and Discovering My True Voice, which debuted at number four on The New York Times bestseller list.