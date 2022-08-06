Lucille Ball’s Daughter, Lucie Arnaz, Remembers ‘I Love Lucy’ Star on Her Birthday

Saturday marks another time to celebrate the life and laughter of classic TV legend and I Love Lucy star Lucille Ball. It is her birthday and daughter Lucie Arnaz is remembering the day, too. Arnaz posted a really sweet photo of her with her mom as we all get a chance to love Lucy again. Take a look at what Arnaz is sharing with us.

The comments section after this photo was posted is, as the kids say, lit. One fan writes, “How much joy she has brought to so many generations, happy heavenly birthday to one of the greats!” Another fan says, “happy birthday lucy! forever in our hearts.” Boy, is she forever in our hearts. Who in the world could not laugh at the humor Ball, Desi Arnaz, Vivian Vance, and William Frawley bring into our lives?

Lucille Ball of ‘I Love Lucy’ Once Starred In Sitcom With Her Daughter

Man, there are a lot of I Love Lucy memories to tap into on this day. Do you remember when Lucy and Lucie actually worked together? It happened to be on Ball’s second sitcom after I Love Lucy wrapped up. We’re talking about those in which she stars as the lead actor here. So, let’s do some history lesson time. After I Love Lucy ended, there was The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour. It ran for three seasons and came to an end in 1960, which was the same year Ball divorced Arnaz.

Lucy, though, would come back to the world of TV in The Lucy Show. It happened to be one of those sitcoms that would go from black-and-white episodes to color ones. That was a big deal back in the 1960s with the proliferation of color TV sets. Still, that series would run from 1962-68. We’re getting warmer here to that clue around Lucy and Lucie. Ready? They appeared on Here’s Lucy, Ball’s third sitcom for her incredible career. Besides her daughter, other stars included her son Desi Arnaz Jr. and longtime costar and on-screen foil Gale Gordon.

Lucille Ball was not only an amazing star and comedian, but she was one shrewd businesswoman. In the day and age of men running studios, Ball would take over Desilu Studios. A number of your favorite TV shows were filmed there, including The Untouchables, Star Trek, and, of course, Ball’s shows. Her career also included film work, including a revival of Mame. But she had a memorable turn in the 1968 film Yours, Mine and Ours alongside Henry Fonda. Well, you have a lot of Lucy to choose from that you might like to watch on her birthday. What an amazing woman and, yes, mother, too.