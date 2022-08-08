‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Stephen Hill Tributes Original Actor Roger E. Mosley

News broke today that veteran actor Roger E. Mosley passed away after suffering extensive injuries in a car crash last week. He’s perhaps best remembered for his role as T.C. Calvin in the classic TV show Magnum P.I. But that series was recently remade into a more modern take of the same material.

Actor Stephen Hill took over the role of Calvin in this new version. However, Mosley acted in a small part for two episodes of the rebooted show where Hill got to work alongside the veteran actor. Once the news of Mosley’s passing came out, Hill made sure to pen a heartfelt tribute to his predecessor which he posted in a pair of Instagram posts.

His first tribute saw him post a series of photos of himself with Mosley behind the scenes. Hill was proud to take over the role from such a passionate actor. Writing, “Rest In Power to the King, Father, Husband, Friend, Trailblazer, Black Power-Man, Coach, Gentleman, Powerhouse Talent, and Mentor Roger E. Mosley. We have all been honored by the example of your life.”

Hill on the Set of ‘Magnum P.I.’ Reboot

Hill’s second tribute featured a picture of him sharing the screen with Mosley on the set Magnum P.I. where they’re clearly having a blast working together.

Hill explained the photo is from the season three episode, “The Day Danger Walked In.” Even though they’re having fun, Hill admitted to learning a lot from the late actor.

“Roger and I doing Karaoke at La Mariana during a hurricane. He had a bunch of cocktail umbrellas in his hand to keep track and let his wife know how many drinks he had (all his own backstory.) Ironically he made the choice not to drink at all in the original MPI series. This is one of my favorite episodes. I learned a lot from him during this visit to the island.”

Mosley’s Daughter Pays Tribute

Mosley was best known for his work on Magnum P.I. where he was featured in more than 150 episodes. But he also acted in many other classic TV shows including The Love Boat, Sanford and Son, and The Rockford Files.

He passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday. He had been battling injuries sustained in a car crash that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down. His daughter announced his death in a tribute post on Facebook.

“We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all,” his daughter wrote. “I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy.”