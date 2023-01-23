Marie Osmond Reveals Producer Called Her ‘Fat’ and an ‘Embarrassment’ While Working on ‘Donny & Marie’

Marie Osmond recently opened up about the severe body shaming and bullying she suffered while working on Donny & Marie as a teenager.

The now 63-year-old shared her experience with PageSix earlier this week. She said that one of her producers would often pull her aside and harass her about her weight. In one case, the person even attempted to scare Osmond into dropping pounds.

“It was on that lot that I was taken out to the back by some head of the studio — and I’m like 5′ 5″ and about 103 lbs. — and he basically said, ‘You’re an embarrassment to your family. You’re fat,'” she said.

That same person also told Marie Osmond that “250 people were going to lose their jobs” because she couldn’t keep food out of her “fat face.”

Donny & Marie, which ran from 1975 to 1979, was a highly successful Emmy-nominated variety hour concept that put Osmond and her brother as the leads. When the series debuted, the actress was only 16, and she felt the full burden of being a child star. Because of the pressure, she fell victim to body dysmorphia and fell to only 92 lbs using an “extreme diet regimen.”

Marie Osmond Worked Through Her Body Dysmorphia with the Help of Her Family

Fortunately, Marie Osmond had an epiphany moment before she let herself slip any further into an unhealthy lifestyle.

“I was in the dressing room, bending over putting on my pantyhose. There was a girl in there changing who was just an emaciated skeleton with skin on her,” continued Osmond. “And I just thought, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s so sick,’ and I stood up and realized that girl was me. And it was just one of those big ‘AHA’ [moments], that ‘Oh, body dysmorphia is a real thing.'”

The Diagnosis Murder actress noted that being a teenager in the industry comes with horrible expectations and treatments. She said that she felt that she was constantly “trying to please people” and always put herself “last.” So she had to learn how to navigate properly.

“A lot of children celebrities don’t make it through for that very reason,” she added. “You know, they’re told what they want you to hear. You don’t hear the truth all the time.”

Osmond credits her family, especially her parents, who “were just amazing people” for helping her get through the hard times in her career.

“They really helped me walk through some of those really tough years,” she shared.