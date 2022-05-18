‘M*A*S*H’ Actor Tim O’Connor Met His Second Wife at 50, After Years of Being Her Neighbor

When M*A*S*H actor Tim O’Connor was busy on the classic TV show, his life away from show business changed in a big way. O’Connor appeared in a 1981 episode of the CBS show titled Operation Friendship. His character operates on B.J. Hunnicutt, played by Mike Farrell, in it. Yet his life would shift away from being a bachelor into matrimony.

Tim O’Connor of ‘M*A*S*H’ Decides Bachelor Life Isn’t For Him At All

The actor did have a recurring role on Buck Rogers in the 25th Century that aired on NBC. That ran from 1979 to 1980, which is an important year in O’Connor’s story. He was married to actress Mary Foskett from 1957 to 1974 and they got a divorce. O’Connor lived like a bachelor and got guest-starring roles on TV shows like Columbo starring Peter Falk and All in the Family starring Carroll O’Connor (no relation).

As it turns out, he would buy a house and get outside for a jog here and there. O’Connor, now 50, met his second wife Sheila Maclurg in his neighborhood. Maclurg lived three houses down from O’Connor. They would marry in 1980 and O’Connor moved into her house. “We spent a lot of time sorting out our furniture and the junk people accumulate over the years,” the actor tells The Pittsburgh Press in 1980. “I’d been in my house for six years and Sheila had lived in hers even longer.” We get more from MeTV.

Additionally, O’Connor says he grew tired of being a bachelor. “I was beginning to get accustomed to living alone and that wasn’t good,” he said. “I like being married.” That role with him acting alongside Farrell was his second one on M*A*S*H. Well, the love story between O’Connor and Maclurg did last a long time. He would just go and work sparingly for the rest of his career in guest-starring roles. Sadly, O’Connor died in 2018 at their home.

Alan Alda Works On Having Positive Attitude In a World of Negativity

Meanwhile, longtime show star Alan Alda, who played Hawkeye Pierce, is learning to navigate through negativity. Yes, the beloved actor is dealing with Parkinson’s disease. Yet he is working on keeping a positive attitude these days.

“You know, with the world changing so rapidly, there’s no point in being optimistic or pessimistic about anything,” Alda said in an interview with AARP Magazine. “You’ve just got to surf uncertainty, because it’s all we get.” Well, the actor believes tapping into the inner world of laughter definitely helps. “When you laugh, you’re vulnerable,” Alda said. “You’re opening yourself up. You’re not protected.” One thing Alda gives fans of the show is a lot of laughs while talking about war.