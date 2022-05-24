‘M*A*S*H’: What Became of Ho-Jon Actor Patrick Adiarte After Season 1?

During the run of the classic TV show M*A*S*H on CBS, there were a number of unique characters, and one was named Ho-Jon. If you remember back in the first season of this show, then you’ll recall Ho-Jon would hang out with Hawkeye and Trapper John. Yet the character didn’t last long on M*A*S*H. What did happen to him and actor Patrick Adiarte, who played him?

Ho-Jon Actor Patrick Adiarte Made Name For Himself Beyond ‘M*A*S*H’ Time

Well, Hawkeye, played by Alan Alda, and Trapper John, played by Wayne Rogers, would help raise money for Ho-Jon. This allows him to come and attend college in the United States and leave Korea behind. In doing so, Adiarte would also leave M*A*S*H. His acting resume’, though, is pretty impressive. One standout role happened in the famed movie The King and I based on the Rodgers and Hammerstein Broadway show.

What about other TV work? According to IMDb, Adiarte appears in Kojak starring Telly Savalas, The Brady Bunch, Hawaii Five-O starring Jack Lord, Bonanza, Ironside starring Raymond Burr, and It Takes a Thief. Not much else is known about Adiarte but his acting resume’ does come to an end in 1974. He did make an appearance in a collection of classic performances from the 1960s music show Hullabaloo. Reportedly, Adiarte was one of that show’s regular dancers. Here’s a clip of him singing on that show.

Jamie Farr Refers To His Castmates As ‘Perfect Dream Cast’

There is a deep connection between the cast members of M*A*S*H. Why do they stay in touch with one another? One reason might be because of what they went through as actors. Jamie Farr, of course, played Maxwell Klinger on the show. He would go from looking for a Section 8 to becoming the 4077th’s clerk.

Farr, though, says that his fellow castmates were the “perfect dream cast.” Looking at the stars ranging from Alda, Rogers, Loretta Swit, McLean Stevenson, and Larry Linville to Gary Burghoff, Harry Morgan, and Mike Farrell, we’d agree, too. Alda had his hands in a lot of things revolving around the show. It would include acting but also writing and directing episodes.

The famed actor one time talked about why he did the show on one condition. “We didn’t gloss over it and make the show about how funny things were in the mess tent,” Alda said in an interview with Closer. “When you’re in a war, it’s real,” he tells NPR. “People are going to die or lose their arms and legs. And when we did M*A*S*H, I wanted to make sure that at least that understanding that I had came out. That that’s what we dealt with.”