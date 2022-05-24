‘M*A*S*H’: What Did Hawkeye Do After the Show Ended?

As one of the most beloved sitcoms of classic TV, “M*A*S*H” remains a pop-culture staple in America forever. When the show began as an adaptation of Richard Hooker’s 1968 book, MASH: A Novel About Three Army Doctors, showrunners had no idea that it would become the worldwide success that it is today.

Once on the air, viewers fell in love with the show’s cast. The cast had undeniable chemistry, which helped the sitcom stay on the air for a total of 11 seasons from 1972 to 1983. Leading the pack of the cast of hilarious army doctors was none other than Captain Benjamin Franklin, also known as “Hawkeye” Pierce. His well-known character was portrayed by Alan Alda, who won five Emmys for his work on the show.

While M*A*S*H has endured the test of time, it also seems like Hawkeye remains a prominent figure in the world of American Entertainment. However, despite all the fame, many M*A*S*H fans, old and new, still don’t know what happened to Hawkeye after the series ended.

So what actually happened to Hawkeye at the end of the series?

During the final episode of the series, we last saw Hawkeye in a military helicopter flying away from the 4077. This scene followed the conclusion of the Korean War, but of course, Hawkeye still had much to do.

According to two sequel novels penned by Hornberger, Hawkeye went on to have a full life post-M*A*S*H. The first novel was 1972’s “M*A*S*H Goes to Maine,” The second was 1977’s M*A*S*H Mania. Although the ending of the series was undoubtedly bittersweet, it’s nice to know that Alda’s character goes on to have success.

Hawkeye’s plans post-M*A*S*H

Per the novels, after Hawkeye ends his time in the military, he returns home to Crabapple Cove. He and his wife raise their three children there, and he works as a doctor with the Veteran’s Administration. Although, he was let go from the gig later in 1954. As a result, Hawkeye and his family have to relocate to find work.

As we saw in episode one of “AfterMASH,” the 1983 “M*A*S*H” spin-off series, Father Mulcahy, played by William Christopher, seems to mention that Hawkeye once talked about ending his practice but also discussed looking into a career in pediatrics.

While it may not be clear about Hawkeye’s future, it’s safe to say he’ll go down in TV history as one of the most beloved characters of all time. With his wisecracks and hilarious quips, Hawkeye makes him one of the most well-known figures on television.

Beyond his charm and charisma, Hawkeye’s character has a heart of gold. Just look at his millions of fans, and you can see he’ll remain in TV history for all time.