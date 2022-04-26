Meet ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler’s Wife, Stacey Weitzman

Henry Winkler and his wife, Stacey Weitzman, have been together since 1976 and that was when Henry was appearing on Happy Days. She moved in with him that year and would get married in 1978. Stacey had a 4-year-old son when they first met but would go on and have a daughter named Zoe and a son named Max with him. What does Henry Winkler remember about meeting her?

Henry Winkler Would Ask His Future Wife If She Wanted To Go Get A Soda

“She was wearing purple parachute pants and she had red hair and without her even saying a word, I thought, Woah, beautiful woman standing in front of me,” Winkler said in an interview with People. “I came back to the store the next week and she was there. And within 10 minutes, I learned how strong she is.”

He would remember saying to her, “‘Would you like to go for a soda? I just have to make a quick stop to buy a wedding gift.’ And she said, ‘I am not a gift service!'” Winkler then said Stacey changed her mind and they would go over and have ginger ales.

Back in 2019, when they talked with People, the couple was celebrating 40 years of marriage. Stacey Weitzman has some sweet thoughts about her time with Henry Winkler. “The most wonderful thing is to really be able to grow with someone,” she said. “We’re not the same people we are when we got married. But certain of the tenets you hold dear are still intact.”

Actor Went Through A Period Of Time Where He had To Reinvent Himself

After playing Fonzie on the ABC sitcom, Winkler had to go through a period of time reinventing himself. “I sat in my office and I thought, ‘Oh my god. I am having pain in my brain because I don’t have a plan B,'” he told Insider in an interview. “People would say, ‘Wow, he’s funny. He’s such a good actor. But he was The Fonz.’ And so they would pass me by. You have to learn to find the strength in yourself to deal with that, reinvent yourself, move on.”

Winkler, who won an Emmy for being on the HBO series Barry, did start to see life as a place where roles would ultimately get to him. “If you’re supposed to get a role, it will come to you,” he said. “I tried, it didn’t. Sometimes it did. If I look back from the time I arrived in Hollywood on the 18th of September 1973, I’ve had a most amazing career.” His career continues to go on with TV work along with his occasional children’s book, too.