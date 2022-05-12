MeTV’s ‘Summer of Me’ Event Returning With ‘I Love Lucy,’ ‘Leave It To Beaver’ and Other Classic TV Favorites

If you love classic TV, then we have news for you as I Love Lucy and Leave It to Beaver will have spots on the MeTV “Summer of Me.” These fantastic shows will be a part of this splendid schedule that will keep you tuned into the network. As you know, I Love Lucy, a timeless series, stars Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz, Vivian Vance, and Wiliam Frawley. The Ricardos and Mertzes are going to appear along with the Cleaver family.

You can catch episodes of these shows, along with others, in what is being called “The Summer of Me Sunday Block Party” on MeTV. There will be “best of” episodes of these shows along with two Sally Field shows, Gidget and The Flying Nun. Guess what else will be appearing? The Monkees. You, too, can tap your feet to the popular theme song as these unique Fab Four of Mike, Peter, Micky, and Davy pop up. Of course, Michael Nesmith, Peter Tork, Micky Dolenz, and Davy Jones appear on the funny 1960s show. This block party of fun starts on June 5 and runs until Sept. 4. The programming starts at noon Eastern, 11 a.m. Central, and runs through 5 p.m. Eastern, 4 p.m. Central.

‘The A-Team’ Will Make Its MeTV Debut As Part Of ‘Summer of Me’ Programming

But this party gets started as The A-Team makes its debut on MeTV. Watch the guys do their best to fight off bad guys starting on May 29 in a special block of episodes. The show then joins the usual MeTV schedule on May 30. George Peppard, Dirk Benedict, Dwight Schultz, and Mr. T star in the show. We get more from TV Insider.

Other shows that will be in the “Block Party” programming rotation include The Beverly Hillbillies, The Flintstones, Laverne & Shirley, The Brady Bunch, Cheers, Gilligan’s Island, Full House, Green Acres, and Bugs Bunny. Every Sunday during this stretch, you can tune in to see these shows hold down their own special block.

For instance, you can tune in to see I Love Lucy run some episodes. The Flintstones popped up on primetime television in the 1960s with Fred, Wilma, Barney, and Betty along with Fred’s trusty dinosaur Dino. This show definitely had some vibes that made it look like a cartoon version of The Honeymooners. It makes sense to have Green Acres on here, too. Both this show and The Beverly Hillbillies were part of CBS’ rural style of programming in the 1960s. Eddie Albert and Eva Gabor star as Oliver Wendell Douglas and his wife, Lisa. Gilligan’s Island is a staple of classic TV, too, since its original run and stars Bob Denver.