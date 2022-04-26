‘NCIS’ Star Mark Harmon’s Classic Connection to ‘Cheers’ Actor Kirstie Alley

Mark Harmon has long been a favorite among fans of the hit CBS television series, NCIS. However, the prolific actor got his start long before this as he soared to stardom in the 1980s, becoming one of the hottest actors of the time. So hot, in fact, the actor was even named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 1986.

In his films, Harmon often portrays smart, suave, charmingly handsome characters; each of whom is also flawed in some decidedly endearing ways. And, two of these films where the NCIS star plays the ever-so lovable playboy puts Harmon starring alongside another big name from the 1980s and early 1990s – Cheers actress Kirstie Alley.

Kirstie Alley Makes Hits The Silver Screen Before Making It Big With the Cheers Crowd

Kirstie Alley spent the last few seasons of the iconic NBC sitcom Cheers portraying the hilariously neurotic Rebecca Howe. However, just before her time in the hit series, Kirstie Alley made some memorable film appearances. She portrays a Vulcan Star Fleet officer in Star Trek. However, the Cheers star certainly impressed fans of romantic comedy when she joined Mark Harmon for two memorable film roles.

When Mark Harmon and Kirstie Alley first joined each other on screen, they came together in the 1986 ABC film Prince of Bel Air. In this film, Mark Harmon plays a pool cleaner named Robin Prince…get it? He’s the Prince of Prince of Bel Air. Harmon’s Robin Prince has a penchant for charming his rich female clients. And, of course, hilarity and many mix-ups ensue as Harmon’s character resists falling in love.

NCIS Star Mark Harmon Heads to Summer School With Cheers Lead Actress

That following year, Harmon, Alley, and much of the Prince of Bel Air cast reunite in the 1987 comedy film, Summer School. This film features Harmon as a childlike gym teacher named Freddie Shoop. Shoop plans on heading to Hawaii for his summer break. However, his plans come to a screeching halt as he is called to teach a remedial English course in…you guessed it…summer school.

The Carl Reiner-directed film was a hit among the audiences, making both Mark Harmon and Kirstie Alley’s faces two of the most recognizable among the romantic comedy genre films of the time. In total, Summer School grossed a whopping $36 million, which translates to about $85 million today. Certainly not a bad run for a summer comedy rom-com!

Of course, the success of the film led to further memorable roles for both stars. Alley went on to a variety of memorable film roles in movies such as Look Who’s Talking and Madhouse after taking on the Cheers bar. Harmon did the same, landing in multiple memorable film roles such as The Weather Girl and The Presidio before joining the NCIS team years later.