Norman Lear Prepares for 100th Birthday by Singing ‘That’s Amore,’ Tells Fans To ‘Live in the Moment’

Classic TV writer and producer Norman Lear turned 100 years old today. The “All in the Family” creator took to Instagram to post about turning 100 just hours before his birthday.

Lear posted a 2 minute video on his account, beginning by singing a snippet of “That’s Amore.” He talked about how the song was originally sung by Dean Martin, and how they used to work together.

“I’m thinking about that as I sit here in this glorious part of Vermont with my glorious daughter, Kate Lear LaPook, who is holding this infinitely brilliant little cell phone camera that is photographing me,” he said in the video. “I mean the miracle of being alive with everything that’s available to us, and me, turning 100 tomorrow. Did you hear me? Tomorrow I turn 100. That’s as believable to me as today I’m 99.”

Lear talks about turning 100, and discusses about his “breakfast thoughts.”

“I guess my breakfast thought at the moment IS the moment,” he said. “Every person who is seeing me now, some are seeing me months within saying this, some are likely to see this years after I have said this, but whenever all of you are seeing it, that’s when you will see it. And what that means to me is living in the moment.”

Lear captioned the video “#breakfastthoughts,” and fans of the legend commented their support. @mackphillips wrote, “Oh Norman! Happy Birthday. You changed my life and the lives of so many. I love you.”

Norman Lear Celebrates 100th Birthday

Lear, known for creating “All in the Family,” “Sanford and Son,” “Good Times,” and many more, wrote an op-ed article for the New York Times about one of his “All in the Family” characters, Archie Bunker, in a 100th birthday reflection.

Lear starts the article by saying, “Well, I made it. I am 100 years old today. I am grateful to be alive.”

He goes on to detail his thoughts on the January 6 attack on Congress, and how he was disturbed by it. He then talks about Archie Bunker, and talks about how he thinks Archie would have reacted to the event.

“All in the Family” was a sitcom that followed Archie, an “uneducated bigot,” and his wife Edith, who is “sweet but not the sharpest knife in the drawer.” The differences between the couple made for some really funny moments, with Archie’s family calling him out for his opinions, and everyone trying to help Edith when things go awry.

Lear writes: “For all his faults, Archie loved his country and he loved his family, even when they called him out on his ignorance and bigotries. If Archie had been around 50 years later, he probably would have watched Fox News. He probably would have been a Trump voter. But I think that the sight of the American flag being used to attack Capitol Police would have sickened him. I hope that the resolve shown by Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, and their commitment to exposing the truth, would have won his respect.”

Lear ends his article with another thought for his 100th birthday: “This is our century, dear reader, yours and mine. Let us encourage one another with visions of a shared future. And let us bring all the grit and openheartedness and creative spirit we can muster to gather together and build that future.”