One ‘Full House’ Guest Star Was Called the Elly May Clampett for ’90s Kids

A guest star on Full House would have a definite classic TV connection but not in the way you might think about it. Everyone who watches the show knows that Uncle Jesse, played by John Stamos, has a way with the ladies. By the time this actress shows up, though, he’s already committed to Becky, played by Lori Loughlin. Toss in an Elly May Clampett reference here, and what in the name of Uncle Jed is happening?

OK, so the actress is Erika Eleniak. She plays Carrie, an old flame of Jesse, who is looking to reconnect at the high school reunion. Eleniak probably is better known for her time on Baywatch before Pamela Anderson got on the show. There might have been some on-screen flares between Eleniak and Stamos on Full House, but it was all part of the show. Her episode would air on ABC in 1990. But Eleniak was more interested in hanging around with Baywatch costar Billy Warlock.

Erika Eleniak Goes From ‘Full House’ To Appearing In Movie About Clampetts

Her time on Baywatch ends in 1992 and she stops seeing Warlock. But we’re not done yet as the actress would find herself in a movie. Yep, it happened to be a 1993 movie version of The Beverly Hillbillies. Eleniak gets cast as Elly May opposite some heavy comedic hitters. In the movie, they included Lily Tomlin, Cloris Leachman, and Jim Varney. As you know from the TV show, Elly May, played by Donna Douglas there, loved her animals, according to MeTV.

Well, let’s just say that the movie had a different take. The film’s opening scene has Elly May, played by Eleniak, wrestling a bear and winning. This would not happen on the famed CBS sitcom at all. Who in the world has Elly May fighting an animal? This movie’s production crew, obviously. In a review that appears in The Missoulian back in 1993, a critic called that scene “blasphemy” to “all true fans” of the sitcom. But there was a turn of opinion from that critic. That person would say Eleniak “sounds exactly like Elly May and looks better than the Donna Douglas original.” There you go, classic TV fans.

Movie fans also know Eleniak from her appearance as a young girl in the movie E.T. She played the love interest of Henry Thomas’ character Elliott Taylor. And she’s still making movies, too, with an apparent role as Marilyn Monroe in a biopic in her future. Meanwhile, all the cast members of Full House have been dealing with the loss of actor Bob Saget. Saget, who played Danny Tanner on the show, died in January 2022 at age 65.