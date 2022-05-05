PHOTOS: ‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Officiates Daughter Paige’s Wedding

Ron Howard, a mainstay in classic television and the film industry, is one proud father. The former Happy Days star and Andy Griffith Show regular stepped in to officiate his daughter Paige’s wedding recently.

Seriously, is there anything television star, director, producer, and writer Ron Howard cannot do? Sure, there are possibly a few things. However, we have yet to figure out what these things would be. And, officiating a wedding isn’t one of them, that’s for sure!

Recently, the former child star stood in to officiate his daughter’s romantic wedding ceremony when she wed Tim Abou-Nasr. And we are loving all of the photos shared of the event. Including the photos that Paige’s sister, Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard recently shared to her Insta page.

“Congratulations to the newlywed couple,” Bryce Dallas Howard writes in her May 4 Instagram post. The message, which is full of loving emojis including a smiling heart and happy face, also tags her sister Paige and Paige’s new husband, Tim.

In her touching Instagram message, Bryce Dallas Howard notes that this “special moment” has been a long time coming. However, the actress says, she couldn’t imagine a better day for the nuptials.

“Although it took a whole pandemic to reach this special moment, I can’t imagine a more perfect day celebrating you two,” the proud sister writes, adding that she is happy to welcome Tim into the Howard clan.

“Tim, I am filled with gratitude and joy to call you my brother!!⁣” she exclaims.

Bryce Dallas Howard Talks Bridal Business, Gushing Over Her Sister’s ‘Dream Come True’ Wedding Dress

In her Instagram post, Bryce Dallas Howard gushes about Paige’s elegant bridal look, noting that the bride was shining like “the supernatural beauty that she is.”

“The bride’s dress design was a dream come true,” she says.

“When Paige walked down the aisle, we literally gasped,” Paige’s sister continues. Of course, Bryce Dallas Howard had to give a shout-out to the man bringing the couple together as he officiates the ceremony.

“And last but not least, let’s give a round of applause for our incredible officiant @realronhoward,” the actress adds. “What a truly magical day.”

Former Happy Days Star Ron Howard Officiates Daughter’s Wedding, Looking Forward to ‘Happy Days’ Ahead!

Ron Howard may have a massively prolific career in the books. However, his most recent role is likely one of his favorites. Recently, the former Andy Griffith Show star officiated the wedding ceremony between his daughter Paige and Tim Abou-Nasr.

Our Paigey looked like the flower goddess she truly is in one of the most beautiful gowns I have ever seen. Thank you for aligning your magic so perfectly with hers @heracouture ! Groom @timmyabou was looking great as well & it was an unparalleled highlight for me to officiate pic.twitter.com/5V5oi3uuEU — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) May 4, 2022

“Our Paigey looked like the flower goddess she truly is in one of the most beautiful gowns I have ever seen,” the proud father writes in his recent Twitter post. Howard also notes that officiating the ceremony was an “unparalleled highlight.”