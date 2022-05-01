‘Return to Mayberry’: How to Watch the ‘Andy Griffith Show’ Reunion Movie

With the 1986 film “Return to Mayberry” set to re-air on Sunday (May 1st), here is how fans of “The Andy Griffith Show” are able to watch the classic TV show’s reunion movie.

According to TV Insider, “The Andy Griffith Show” reunion aired nearly 20 years after the series came to an end in 1968. Those who attended the reunion were Andy Griffith, Don Knotts, Jim Nabors, Goober Pyle, and Ron Howard.

“The Andy Griffith Show” reunion movie’s description on IMDb reads, “After being away for a while, Andy Taylor returns home to Mayberry to visit Opie, now an expectant father. While there, he ends up helping Barney Fife mount a campaign for Sheriff.”

Written by Harvey Bullock and Everett as well as directed by Bob Sweeney, the reunion movie also included appearances by Beth Lynn, Aneta Corsaut, Howard Morris, and Hal Smith. “Return to Mayberry” will air on May 1st at 8/7c on MeTV.

Ron Howard Opens Up About the ‘Adult Problems’ He Saw as a Child Star on ‘The Andy Griffith Show’

While speaking to Closer Weekly, Ron Howard discussed the “adult problems” he witnessed while on the set of “The Andy Griffith Show” as Opie Taylor. He revealed that the show’s crew were “salty” old characters who swore like sailors and drank like fish. “My eyes were always burning,” Howard recalled. However, although the set had some sketchiness, Howard said that the crew always treated him with “empathy and kindness.”

While speaking about Andy Griffith and Don Knotts, Ron Howard stated, “Both men were visiting psychologists to work through their stuff. I saw [Andy Griffith] endure genuine pain.”

Ron Howard also reflected on the bullying he experienced for being a “The Andy Griffith Show” cast member. “[The bullies at school] figured out that Opie Rhymes with dopey, mopey, and soapy. [I] didn’t feel safe going to the bathroom.”

Ron Howard’s parents also urged him to continue to go to school despite the bullying. “It was a rough path. [However] before long I had my own posse of buddies.”

Despite the bullying he endured, Ron Howard stated that he will always appreciate having the opportunity to play Opie Taylor. “I will forever owe a debt to Opie Taylor. The experience of inhabiting that character, walking a mile in his kids, defined my early life.”

Ron Howard appeared as Opie Taylor on “The Andy Griffith Show” from 1960 to 1968. He also reprised his role for “Mayberry R.F.D,” “Gomer Pyle: USMC,” and “Return to Mayberry.”

Howard has since gone on to direct various blockbuster hit films, including “A Beautiful Mind,” “Cinderella Man,” “Rush,” and “Angels & Demons.” He was also the narrator for “Arrested Development.”