Rob Zombie Gives First Look at ‘The Munsters’ House He Built for the Reboot: PHOTO

In 1998, Rob Zombie released the album Hellbilly Deluxe, containing the track “Dragula,” which would go on to become his most popular song. How does this relate to The Munsters? Well, in the 1960s sitcom, Grandpa Munster had a dragster lovingly named Dragula.

Upon the release of the song, it was clear that Rob Zombie was a fan of the series. And twenty years later, Rob Zombie cemented himself as one of the biggest Munsters fans of all time, announcing his plans to bring the Munsters family to the silver screen.

In a recent Facebook post, Rob Zombie revealed that his Munsters fandom stretches back much further than 1998. As a child, he took a tour of Universal Studios, during which he snapped a photo of the iconic 1313 Mockingbird Lane.

“This is the photo I took when I was 14 years old of The Munsters house back in 1979 while on the Universal Tram tour,” he wrote in the caption. “Well, 43 years and 6 thousand miles later I built my own Munsters house. It just goes to show you… what exactly I am not sure, but something I guess.”

Rob Zombie recently referred to The Munsters as “the greatest show ever.”

It’s no surprise, then, that his reconstruction of the Munsters’ house is a mirror image of the original home.

The only difference is that the new 1313 Mockingbird Lane will look more out of place among its neighbors. Rather than a typical (albeit large) family home, the exterior details more closely resemble the haunted appearance of The Addams Family home.

Additional Details About Rob Zombie’s ‘The Munsters’

Rob Zombie not only reconstructed the Munsters’ home, but the entirety of Mockingbird Lane. Any further details remain sparse, but Zombie has freely shared images of the set and cast over the many months of bringing The Munsters to life. The characters, both old favorites and new additions, look spectacular and the iconic house is nothing short of incredible. Some fans, however, still hold questions about the upcoming film.

The first question regarded the film’s rating. Rob Zombie has a wealth of experience in filmmaking, but each of his previous films came with an “R” rating. This led to speculation that the strange yet wholesome Munsters family might be turned into something a little darker under Zombie’s hand. Any worries held by fans of The Munsters series were assuaged, however, as the upcoming reboot comes with a “PG” rating.

We know that both Herman and Lily Munster will appear in the film, played by Jeff Daniel Phillips and Sheri Moon Zombie, respectively. Grandpa Munster is included as well, no doubt with his beloved Dragula in tow.

The Munster children are the last question mark left. Rob Zombie provided no details regarding Eddie and Marilyn, unlike those he gave for the other characters. This means that the three-hour film might not include the Munster children at all, however unlikely that may seem. So far, Rob Zombie’s vision seems flawless, so Munsters fans will just have to wait and see.