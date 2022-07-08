Rob Zombie Shares Final Set Photos as His ‘Munsters’ Movie Wraps Filming

Rob Zombie’s The Munsters film has finally wrapped, and the director shared a trio of snapshots of the main actors in full make-up. For months, Rob Zombie has been working on his fresh take on the classic tv comedy series, which was filmed in Budapest. The director announced the conclusion of filming yesterday on his Instagram by posting a final collection of images with his three main stars. Now, post-production begins as Zombie leaves the 1313 Mockingbird Lane set to return home.

“Well, that’s a wrap on everyone involved with THE MUNSTERS!” Zombie captions the image. “Thanks, Budapest you’ve been great. Enjoy your new Mockingbird Lane. Next stop the airport.”

Along with many excited fans, Herman Munster himself weighed in. Actor Jeff Daniel Phillips, who plays Herman, commented, “It’s hard to leave all our new friends! Thank you, dear Budapest!”

Details are still scarce about Zombie’s Munsters Project

Herman, Lily, and Grandpa Munster are played by Jeff Daniel Phillips, Sheri Moon Zombie, and Dan Roebuck in the film. Pat Priest and Butch Patrick, two of the Munsters’ surviving stars, have roles in the film. Eagle-eyed fans of the original series noted classic characters returning for Zombie’s film. Richard Brake as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang, Sylvester McCoy as Igor, Jorge Garcia as Floop, Catherine Schell as Zoya Krupp, Cassandra Peterson as Barbara Carr, and Jeremy Wheeler as Mr. Gateman. The Howling and Cujo star Dee Wallace also joins the cast as the voice of Good Morning Transylvania.

Not many details have been released about the plot of the film. However, many expect that it’s a prequel to the series since Eddie Munster has yet to be revealed. The Munsters does not yet have a release date, but it is expected to be released this fall, presumably just in time for Halloween. It is unknown whether it will go to theaters or straight to streaming at this time, but it has been rumored to Peacock. The film is also PG, a first for Rob Zombie, who is known for his violent horror films.

Zombie is definitely the right Ghoul for the Munsters job

The reboot, on the other hand, is in excellent hands as Zombie is a big fan of the original series. His band, White Zombie, had its breakout hit with a track called “Dragula”, a reference to a car featured in the sitcom. Zombie also recorded a commentary track to the Munsters feature film Munster, Go Home! Though Rob Zombie’s films have skewed edgy, his favorite scary films are the classics. Even the moniker of his band is a classic horror reference. White Zombie is also a 1932 Bela Lugosi film.

The original The Munsters series is streaming on Peacock if you want to bone up before the new film’s release.