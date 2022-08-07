Roger E. Mosley, ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star, Dead at 83

Classic TV star Roger E. Mosley has died. The Magnum P.I. alum was 83 years old.

According to TMZ, Mosely passed away peacefully during the early hours of August 7th surrounded by his family and friends. His daughter Ch-a, announced the news that afternoon.

“We could never mourn such an amazing man,” she wrote. “He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you, daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy.”

Roger E. Mosely Was Reportedly in a Car Crash Before His Death

Mosley’s friend, an award-winning writer, producer, and director Tina Andrews, shared details of the actor’s death today on Twitter. Apparently, the star had been involved in an accident over the weekend. And he succumbed to his injuries.

Sad day. My friend Roger E. Mosley, 83, who played “TC” on Magnum P.I., has transitioned. He was surrounded by his family after suffering from a car crash this weekend. What a sweet man, and a fine actor who gave great parties. RIP, Roger. You were loved and shall be missed. pic.twitter.com/RlWT58p63R — Tina Andrews (she/her) (@TinaAndrews) August 7, 2022

Fans best knew Mosley for his role as Theodore “TC” Calvin alongside Tom Selleck in the original run of Magnum. The character owned a helicopter business in Hawai’i. Because of that, he often helped the private investigator escape or find criminals all over the island.

The actor played in all 158 episodes of the series eight-year run. He also helped write the Magnum episode titled Missing Melody. And he directed the installment named Dream a Little Dream, In 2009, he won the TV Land Hero Award for his portrayal in the series. And in 2019, he starred in the Magnum P.I. reboot as John Booky, a Vietnam vet turned barber.

Aside from playing TC, Mosley also starred in classic hits such as Love Boat, Sanford and Son, McCloud, Walker, Texas Ranger, and Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper.

Roger E. Mosely is survived by three children and his partner of 46 years, Toni Laudermick.

This is a developing story.