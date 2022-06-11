Ron Howard’s Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Still Has Not Seen an Episode of ‘Happy Days’

In what might be a case for the “you’ll never believe this” department, Bryce Dallas Howard has never seen an episode of Happy Days. Bryce happens to be the daughter of Ron Howard, who played Richie Cunningham on that show. It’s like he was the star, OK? While it’s a bit funny, Bryce happened to be a guest on the ABC talk show The View.

During her appearance, they showed a clip from a 2004 appearance she made there. That’s when she first revealed her lack of classic TV viewing in her life. Oh yeah, let’s not forget to mention that her godfather is Henry Winkler. You know, The Fonz! Anyway, let’s take a look as Bryce chats it up with Joy Behar and the other hosts on The View.

Has @BryceDHoward still not seen #HappyDays?! We look back on her first appearance on #TheView in 2004 where she revealed something surprising that stars her godfather Henry Winkler! https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/Zx55lPQqK9 — The View (@TheView) June 10, 2022

Bryce Dallas Howard Gets ‘Happy Days’ Box Set From Jay Leno

As you can tell, Bryce would say that she received a box set of Happy Days episodes from former The Tonight Show host Jay Leno. She said that Leno said, “Get with it, here’s a box set of Happy Days.” Apparently, she still has not taken a seat in front of her TV and seen the show. We’d tell her that her father really is good in the show. Of course, Bryce could see her godfather in all his leather-jacketed glory. One classic TV show that she does admit to having seen is The Andy Griffith Show. Like when her father was a small boy into his teen years.

Ron would play Richie for most of the Happy Days run but he did leave before its final season. His portrayal of Richie would come on the heels of him being in a Steven Spielberg movie, American Graffiti. Howard and Winkler have had a longstanding friendship from their time on the TV show. You can tell how much they are fond of one another with Winkler being Bryce’s godfather.

Well, Bryce does have her own career and seems to be doing quite well. Ron Howard and his brother Clint spent some time writing a memoir about growing up in Hollywood. Their father Rance Howard was an actor who helped them along the way in their career. Hearing those stories does make for an interesting life. She happened to open up about hearing Ron share those stories from life. In an Instagram post, she writes, “Possibly my favorite #TBT: Howard Home Videos I’ve always treasured my dad and uncle’s stories about their childhood, the love story of my grandparents, and what it was like to grow up on TV. It’s all the more meaningful to have those stories written down to share with others.”