Ron Howard Speaks Out About ‘Happy Days’ Reboot Chances

When Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham in Happy Days, it marked another high spot in the illustrious actor-director’s career. People have probably asked Howard for years about rebooting the famed ABC classic TV sitcom. As you know, Howard starred along with Henry Winkler, Anson Williams, Donny Most, and many others. Recently, Howard showed up for awarding the American Cinematheque Award to Ryan Reynolds. It’s one that he has received in his own career. At the event, a reporter asks Howard about the chance at rebooting Happy Days.

“I don’t think that one’s in the cards,” Howard said. “Although we’ve remained friends. We’re standing by to see if Anson Williams is certified as the mayor of Ojai. They’re still counting. He’s in the lead but nothing final as of yet. You know, the guys remain pretty close. Donny Most, Anson, Henry Winkler, and I are on the same link. We’re always communicating with each other. But, you know, that was then. We’re all kind of ambitiously pursuing other dreams so I think that’s probably a long shot.”

‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed Who Could Get Him To Act Again

Millions of people have watched Howard act since he was a little kid. Of course, he got his start playing Opie Taylor on The Andy Griffith Show. Howard would have additional acting roles in his life, too. But his first love has been as a director of movies. Now, he’s realized his dream many times over and has been quite successful at it. When it comes to acting, who in the world would be able to get him back in front of the camera again? “If my daughter Bryce Dallas Howard wanted to hire me, that would be hard to say no to,” Howard told Variety in an interview. “Otherwise, it’s kind of hard to make time. It would be fun to act again.”

Over the years, there have been many stories shared about Happy Days. One of them has quite an interesting story to it. Of course, all of them have interesting stories. Still, this one is pretty cool. In the 1970s, the sitcom was really red hot and doing well in the ratings. One big reason for this was the continued focus on Fonzie, played by Winkler. Show producers got a little antsy when it came to the show’s name. They wanted to rename it Fonzie’s Happy Days. This did not go over well with Howard. In fact, he almost quit the show. But show creator and producer Garry Marshall listened to Howard’s thoughts about this matter. Simply put, it didn’t happen. Marshall called it off and the show remained as Happy Days.